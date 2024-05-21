 Camila Cabello Recalls ‘Beautiful’ First Time With Matthew Hussey – Hollywood Life

Camila Cabello Recalls ‘Beautiful’ First Time With Ex-Boyfriend Matthew Hussey

The pop star also explained what made Matthew a 'great partner' when she started dating him in her early 20s.

May 21, 2024 10:09AM EDT
Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey
Camila Cabello is looking back on her first relationship with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey. While appearing on the  “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast on Monday, May 20, the 27-year-old pop star recalled losing her virginity to the dating coach, 36.

“That was my first time having sex,” she told host Dax Shepard. “First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

Camila recalled how she first met Matthew on the set of TODAY in 2018. “I was outside where they had the TV with the scripts,” the “Havana” hitmaker said. “I had actually listened to his podcast before … because he had, like, a dating podcast.”

Matthew is known for his 2013 book, Get The Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve. In addition to being a writer, Matthew is also a YouTube personality and life coach.

Matthew Hussey and Camila Cabello
“I had my first relationship at that time,” Camila continued while speaking with Dax. “We went to dinner that night and that was my first relationship. It was late for my first relationship. I was 20. … I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’ve never had a boyfriend.’ There was, like, literally eight songs that were, like, basically, lonely. I am so lonely.”

Since Matthew was a dating coach, Camila said this “honestly made him a great partner” for her at the time. “And he is married now, so congratulations,” she added.

“He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship,” the “Bam Bam” artist added. “It really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too. It was like, ‘Oh my God, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’ He just really expanded my references.”

Camila and Matthew dated for about one year from 2018 to 2019. She moved on with her now-former boyfriend Shawn Mendes in 2019. They split in late 2021 and briefly reconciled in mid-2023 before calling it quits for good. As for Matthew, he met his wife, Audrey, in 2020. They married in 2023.

