Amber Heard Sips Champagne in Rare Photo While Celebrating Her 38th Birthday

Amber Heard is celebrating life in the best way. The now-38-year-old actress rang in her birthday with a simple glass of champagne, as she shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 23. “Champagne kind of birthday,” the Aquaman actress captioned her post, in which she posed in front of countless shelves of wine.

This was Amber’s first Instagram post in four months since she promoted her film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which came out in December 2023. She has been living in Spain for almost two years now with her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

Amber’s last major public appearance was in June 2023 at the Taormina Film Festival. Her In the Fire director, Conor Allyn, provided an update on her lifestyle during an October 2023 interview with PEOPLE, noting that Amber has been “living her best life.”

“She’s living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way,” Conor said, adding that Amber had “moved on” from the highly publicized legal ordeal she went through with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

However, the public did not forget about the situation, as Conor pointed out.

“I think people carry trauma for a long time,” he said. “Having gone through something like that on a global epic scale — you never just put that in a suitcase and stick in the attic and never see it again.”

In 2022, Johnny, 60, sued Amber for a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. His legal team argued that her written piece damaged his reputation in Hollywood. Amber countersued her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2016.

The televised trial ended in Johnny’s favor, as the jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise star $5 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. Amber was awarded $2 million after Johnny’s layer, Adam Waldman, referred to Amber’s allegations as a “hoax.”

Afterward, Amber faced incessant comments from social media users, accusing her of abusing Johnny throughout their marriage and alleging that she lied throughout the trial. She later sat down for an interview on TODAY, where she noted that she didn’t “blame” anyone for standing with the Edward Scissorhands actor.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand,” Amber clarified. “He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him. How could they? After listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.