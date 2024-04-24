 Amber Heard Celebrates 38th Birthday With Champagne: Photo – Hollywood Life

Amber Heard Sips Champagne in Rare Photo While Celebrating Her 38th Birthday

This was the actress' first social media post in four months since promoting her film 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 24, 2024 11:31AM EDT
Amber Heard
View gallery
Actress Amber Heard departs departs the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife Depp-Heard Trial, Fairfax, United States - 27 May 2022
(RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of any part of New York, New York, including without limitation the New York Daily News, The New York Times, and Newsday.) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12967675ae) Johnny Depp bows to his fans during a recess in his civil trial with Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Courthouse, in Fairfax, Va.,. Depp brought a defamation lawsuit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse. Credit: Cliff Owen / CNP (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City) Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial, Fairfax, Virginia, USA - 27 May 2022
Image Credit: Getty Images

Amber Heard is celebrating life in the best way. The now-38-year-old actress rang in her birthday with a simple glass of champagne, as she shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 23. “Champagne kind of birthday,” the Aquaman actress captioned her post, in which she posed in front of countless shelves of wine.

This was Amber’s first Instagram post in four months since she promoted her film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which came out in December 2023. She has been living in Spain for almost two years now with her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

Amber’s last major public appearance was in June 2023 at the Taormina Film Festival. Her In the Fire director, Conor Allyn, provided an update on her lifestyle during an October 2023 interview with PEOPLEnoting that Amber has been “living her best life.”

“She’s living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way,” Conor said, adding that Amber had “moved on” from the highly publicized legal ordeal she went through with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

However, the public did not forget about the situation, as Conor pointed out.

“I think people carry trauma for a long time,” he said. “Having gone through something like that on a global epic scale — you never just put that in a suitcase and stick in the attic and never see it again.”

In 2022, Johnny, 60, sued Amber for a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. His legal team argued that her written piece damaged his reputation in Hollywood. Amber countersued her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2016.

Amber Heard
Getty Images

The televised trial ended in Johnny’s favor, as the jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise star $5 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. Amber was awarded $2 million after Johnny’s layer, Adam Waldman, referred to Amber’s allegations as a “hoax.”

Afterward, Amber faced incessant comments from social media users, accusing her of abusing Johnny throughout their marriage and alleging that she lied throughout the trial. She later sat down for an interview on TODAY, where she noted that she didn’t “blame” anyone for standing with the Edward Scissorhands actor.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand,” Amber clarified. “He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him. How could they? After listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

ad