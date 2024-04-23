Selena Gomez Cozies Up to BF Benny Blanco Courtside at Knicks Game: Photos

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a sweet date night to the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 22. The pair sat courtside at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The singer, 31, wrapped her arm around her beau, 36, as they watched the game beside a few other major celebrities. The couple looked like they had a fantastic time attending the game together, which ended with the Knicks defeating the Philadelphia 76ers for the second game of the series.

Selena rocked a deep red leather jacket, which matched her lip color, with some tall black leather boots. She also accessorized with some gold, hooped earrings. Benny sported a white button-down shirt and purple and blue highwater pants, with loafers. The pair were seated beside a few other A-list stars, including Sting, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller. In another photo, the “Single Soon” singer was seen smiling and chatting with Sting, who was seated right beside her.

Since Selena and Benny went public with their relationship, she hasn’t shied away from sharing sweet photos of the two of them on social media together. At the end of March, she shared a black-and-white photo of him cuddling her on a couch with the caption “Happy place.” She also revealed that he had sent her a card to commemorate their “First virtual date,” with the caption “#longdistancerelationship vibes.”

Earlier in March, Selena posted a sweet birthday message for the “Lace It” singer. “Happy birthday baby!” she wrote. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you.”

Selena has seemed super happy with Benny since they started dating. In a February interview with Zane Lowe, the Only Murders in the Building star had so many sweet things to say about him. “I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome,” she said.