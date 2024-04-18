Kanye West & Bianca Censori Spotted in Separate Cars After His Alleged Battery Incident

 Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spotted After Alleged Assault – Hollywood Life

Ye and Bianca were photographed in separate cars one day after a man reportedly accused the rapper of battery.

April 18, 2024 4:32PM EDT
Kanye West holding Bianca Censori's hand
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kanye “Ye” West and wife Bianca Censori were spotted out in Los Angeles separately one day after the 46-year-old rapper was accused of punching a man for allegedly assaulting his 29-year-old wife. Ye and Bianca were photographed on Wednesday, April 17, in different cars.

According to photos published by TMZ, the “Stronger” artist was riding shotgun with a few other men in a car, while Bianca was spotted driving her car solo. The outlet previously reported that the couple were involved in an incident at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in L.A on Tuesday, April 16, hours after they visited Disneyland. Ye was accused of battery by a man whom the rapper claimed assaulted Bianca.

A rep for the Grammy Award winner rereleased a statement to the outlet, claiming that the Yeezy architect was “battered” and “sexually assaulted” by the man whom Ye allegedly punched.

“He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses,” the spokesperson for Ye said. “She was battered and sexually assaulted. ‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”

Additionally, the alleged “assailant didn’t merely collide into [Bianca],” the rep added, emphasizing that she was, indeed, touched against her will.

Neither Ye nor Bianca has publicly spoken out about the situation.

The spouses aren’t strangers to attention. Over the past several months, the Australia native and the “Jesus Walks” artist have been seen out and about around L.A. Bianca, most notably, has been spotted wearing revealing and unique outfits, including thin miniskirts, see-through dresses and other interesting looks.

Ye married Bianca in December 2022 shortly after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He was married to the Kardashians star, 43, for nearly a decade before she filed for divorce from him in 2021. Amid his and Kim’s separation in 2022, Ye was briefly linked to actress Julia Fox.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

