 Kanye West Suspect of Battery After Man Sexually Assaults Bianca Censori – Hollywood Life

Kanye West Accused of Punching Man for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting His Wife Bianca Censori

A rep for West claimed that Censori 'was battered and sexually assaulted,' and the rapper is being investigated for allegedly punching a man.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 18, 2024 9:00AM EDT
Kanye West and Bianca Censori
View gallery
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving their hotel on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Bianca Censori and Kanye West are seen during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kanye “Ye” West is reportedly under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly punching a man, whom the rapper, 46, accused of sexually assaulting his wife, Bianca Censori. The incident took place on Tuesday, April 16, at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in L.A., according to multiple outlets.

TMZ was the first to report the news on Wednesday, April 17. Per the outlet, Censori, 29, and West “took off” right after West allegedly punched the man in question. The unidentified person did not require medical attention. A rep for the “Jesus Walks” rapper also provided a statement to the outlet, claiming that Censori was not simply “grabbed” by the individual but was “sexually assaulted” by him.

“He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses,” the spokesperson said. “She was battered and sexually assaulted. ‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at a fashion show
Getty Images

According to the representative, Censori’s alleged “assailant didn’t merely collide into her.”

Earlier that day, West and Censori were spotted in Disneyland together. During the afternoon outing, the Aussie wore no shoes – only bandages on her feet — and a nude-colored bodysuit with a plain frock draped over it. For his part, West wore an all-white outfit with black sunglasses. They also held hands while walking through the park with a private VIP tour guide in Galaxy’s Edge, according to multiple social media videos.

West and Censori have made headlines ever since getting married in December 2022. The Yeezy employee has worn unique outfits alongside her husband during most of their outings together. From thin miniskirts to completely see-through dresses, Censori’s fashion has made quite a statement.

Toward the end of 2023, though, rumors swirled over West and Censori’s possible breakup due to concerns from her family. However, neither West nor Censori have publicly spoken out about their relationship. Moreover, they shut down the split speculation after being photographed together traveling the world and going on multiple dates in L.A.

Before marrying Censori, West was briefly romantically linked to actress Julia Fox. He was also married to ex-wife Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022. The ex-spouses share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West together.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

ad