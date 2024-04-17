Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Nude-Colored Bodysuit for Disneyland Date

The Happiest Place on Earth just had a wild fashion moment. Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori enjoyed a date at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday, April 16.

While enjoying some Disney magic without kids, the couple got pop culture fans talking thanks to their theme park style.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Kanye, 46, dressed in all white from head to toe. As for Bianca, 29, she opted for a nude-colored bodysuit. To complete her look, the model chose not to wear comfortable shoes for a day of walking. Instead, she appeared to nearly go barefoot minus a few bandages wrapped around her feet.

During their visit, the couple was spotted enjoying the merry-go-round and experiencing Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. According to the resort, the after-hours party is packed with galactic fun and runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on select nights.

Kanye — who shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian — hasn’t revealed too much about his latest relationship.

But before deactivating his Instagram, the Grammy winner gushed about his wife on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me…” he wrote via Instagram in January 2024. “I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

As for Bianca, she rarely conducts interviews with the press. Instead, the architectural designer for Yeezy continues to make fashion statements when she steps out in public.

Whether wearing a low plunging v-neck dress to a birthday party or a barely-there leotard at Milan Fashion Week, Bianca gets fans talking with her creative looks.

While it’s unclear if Kanye has any input in the ensembles, he has offered his fashion opinion to previous partners.

According to Kim, 43, the rapper played a role in what she would wear to certain special events.

“At my first Met experience, Kanye was there to teach me so much about fashion, and I’m so grateful to him,” she said on an episode of The Kardashians. “But now, it’s so fun and empowering to just try to do it on my own. And I just wanna make sure that everything is perfect.”

Kim also described Kanye as the “ghost creative director” for SKIMS, the shapewear brand she launched in September 2019.

“We respectfully let each other have our own voices and our own brands and create our own brands,” she told the New York Times in 2020, “but we’re very much together in every last decision and detail that we make.”