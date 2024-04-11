Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Stuns in White Low Plunging V-Neck Dress

Bianca Censori continues to defy fashion! Kanye “Ye” West‘s wife, 29, was spotted on a date with the rapper, 46, while reportedly attending Ty Dolla $ign‘s birthday event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10. For the night out, Bianca wore a white, deep plunging V-neck mini dress with clear sandals.

Per photos published by Page Six, Ye matched her style with an all-white outfit. Earlier this week, Bianca made headlines for wearing a completely see-through latex dress. She appeared to have no underwear underneath the frock and accessorized with red tights and matching high heels.

The famous spouses — who have been married since December 2022 — have experimented with fashion over the past year. Despite breakup rumors surfacing in late 2023, Bianca and Ye have seemingly been going strong. From simple L.A. evening dates to casual afternoon strolls, the A-list couple aren’t afraid to walk by the cameras whenever paparazzi and fans spot them.

As Bianca’s fashion game continues, though, her family’s concern about her marriage has reportedly heightened. Earlier this year, the Aussie’s father, Leo, wanted to have a conversation with the “Stronger” rapper to talk about Bianca’s clothing.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” Daily Mail reported. “Her dad still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

Despite how the source told the outlet that Ye “has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants,” Leo and Bianca’s mother, Alexandra, are still worried, according to the insider. Alexandra even visited Bianca in the U.S., the source added.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself,” the insider added. “Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit.”

Neither Bianca nor Ye has publicly discussed the rumors of her family’s concern.