Suki Waterhouse Shares First Full-Body Postpartum Photo: ‘I’m Proud of Everything My Body Has Achieved’

Suki Waterhouse opened up about how the period since giving birth to her first child has been a “humbling” experience. The “Good Looking” singer, 32, revealed that she’s very “proud” of how she’s been navigating her life as a new mom and her body adjusting to hormones since welcoming her baby. She snapped a few mirror selfies while wearing Frida Mom postpartum underwear (which she shouted out with a tag), as well as a bra and large cardigan, as she struck a few poses with a bottle in hand.

In the caption, Suki spoke about how she’s been running the gamut of emotions since giving birth. “The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she wrote. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!”

As she continued, Suki admitted that she’s very “proud” of how she’s handled everything during this exciting time. “I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period,” she said.

Suki welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Robert Pattinson, 37, back in March. It was revealed that she had given birth when they were seen out and about, pushing a stroller in Los Angeles. The Daisy Jones and the Six star officially announced that they had their child in an Instagram post on April 4. “Welcome to the world, angel,” she wrote. She didn’t confirm the baby’s sex or name, and their face was pointed away from the camera.

Suki revealed that she was pregnant during a performance at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City in November 2023. She made a reference to her baby bump during her on-stage banter. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said. “I’m not sure it’s working.” After announcing that she and Robert were expecting a child, Suki showed her baby bump a few times on social media.