 Suki Waterhouse Shares First Full-Body Postpartum Selfie: Photos – Hollywood Life

Suki Waterhouse Shares First Full-Body Postpartum Photo: ‘I’m Proud of Everything My Body Has Achieved’

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' actress posted a few selfies, while opening up about what her postpartum experience has been like in a new Instagram post.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 9, 2024 9:19AM EDT
suki waterhouse
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Braless Suki Waterhouse spotted smoking an E-cigarette whilst walking with beau Robert Pattinson. The pair were spotted strolling in London looking loved up as they walk arm in arm. Suki was wearing a crop t shirt with Realistation printed on it and flared beige trousers. Whilst Robert sported his signature cap worn backwards and white t-shirt and baggy trousers. Pictured: Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Argentina, ARGENTINA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robert Pattinson went to dinner incognito with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse and their local friend and hostess. The actor had arrived in the city 3 days ago to wait for his partner who appeared on Friday at the Lollapalooza festival. Both he and her friend accompanied her and were behind the scenes when the model, singer and actress gave her show at the Lollapalooza Festival. There, when she finished, she thanked the Argentine public and said "it was the best show of my life. I will never forget it, I love you”. Later, back in the Palermo neighborhood, they decided to go to dinner together, where they walked hand in hand. They chose to try typical local dishes and went to a neighborhood tavern. They tried not to be recognized (he never took off his cap, not even inside the restaurant). However, it was not enough to go unnoticed in front of the other diners who got up to ask him for a photo. They refused, saying that they were resting and enjoying themselves and that they did not want to be disturbed. They they got up and returned to the apartment where they are staying until she leaves for Chile ton Saturday where she will appear in the Lollapalooza edition in that country. Pictured: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse coordinate their looks as we spot them arriving at JFK Airport in NYC. Pictured: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse opened up about how the period since giving birth to her first child has been a “humbling” experience. The “Good Looking” singer, 32, revealed that she’s very “proud” of how she’s been navigating her life as a new mom and her body adjusting to hormones since welcoming her baby. She snapped a few mirror selfies while wearing Frida Mom postpartum underwear (which she shouted out with a tag), as well as a bra and large cardigan, as she struck a few poses with a bottle in hand.

In the caption, Suki spoke about how she’s been running the gamut of emotions since giving birth. “The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she wrote. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!”

As she continued, Suki admitted that she’s very “proud” of how she’s handled everything during this exciting time. “I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period,” she said.

Suki welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Robert Pattinson, 37, back in March. It was revealed that she had given birth when they were seen out and about, pushing a stroller in Los Angeles. The Daisy Jones and the Six star officially announced that they had their child in an Instagram post on April 4. “Welcome to the world, angel,” she wrote. She didn’t confirm the baby’s sex or name, and their face was pointed away from the camera.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

 

Suki revealed that she was pregnant during a performance at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City in November 2023. She made a reference to her baby bump during her on-stage banter. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said. “I’m not sure it’s working.” After announcing that she and Robert were expecting a child, Suki showed her baby bump a few times on social media.

ad