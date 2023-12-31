Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Baby Bump While Wearing Crop Top in New Video: Watch

Suki Waterhouse, 31, gave fans another glimpse of her baby bump, in a new Instagram video. The actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, hand-washed a Christian Dior dress in a bathroom sink as she showed off her baby bump in a fringe-filled sweater that had a cut-out section in the stomach area, in the clip. She also wore jeans that were unbuttoned at the top and had her long hair down and appeared to have little, if any, makeup on.

“becoming an adult woman with @thelaundress #TLPartner,” she wrote in the caption. Once the post went public, her followers were quick to respond with compliments. “Pregnancy looks good on you,” one follower wrote, while another called her “gorgeous.”

Suki’s latest baby bump photo comes just a few days after she shared different baby bump photos taken during a holiday getaway. She wore a sheer white dress with a wet look as she posed in front of a mirror in one photo and on a bed in another. She also included a video that showed off her gold and white heels and another close-up photo of her looking very pretty.

Suki first announced her pregnancy during a performance at Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City in November. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, referring to the baby bump. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Shortly after announcing the pregnancy, Suki and Robert sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger during a recent outing in London, England. The lovebirds began dating in 2018, but didn’t make their relationship red carpet official until 2022, when they made their debut as a couple at a Dior fashion show in Egypt. In May, they also hit the iconic red carpet at the Met Gala and further confirmed their love story.

Although she has tended to stay mostly private about her romance with Robert, Suki opened up about building a home with him, in an October interview. “For me, the one thing that I really cherish in relationships is when somebody is just completely understanding,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “I always think the home is the sanctuary and that’s why you leave everything outside.”