Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Sheer Wet Dress After Robert Pattinson Engagement

The Daisy Jones and The Six actress shared a series of selfies with her baby bump on full display during a little holiday getaway.

December 26, 2023 9:36AM EST
Suki Waterhouse looked gorgeous as she showed off her baby bump in a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, December 22. She sported a beautiful, sheer, white wetlook dress by Di Petsa during a hotel stay, as she snapped a few mirror selfies. She posted a few more photos showing off her stunning outfit, as well as a few other snaps from her holiday stay.

Besides the mirror selfie, Suki, 31, also posted another selfie, where she looked like she was laying out on the bed, giving a better view of her baby bump. There was another selfie giving a more clear look at her dress and the necklace she was wearing. She also shared another selfie of herself in a black top, just showing her face. Plus she gave fans a glimpse of her white and gold heels. She also shared a look at one of her meals and some of the wrapped holiday presents.

The new photos were shared just over a month after Suki announced that she’s pregnant with her first child with her longtime partner Robert Pattinson, 37. The “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility” singer announced that she was expecting while she was performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City in November. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, referring to the baby bump. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Shortly after making the announcement, many fans began speculating that Suki and the Twilight star had gotten engaged, when she was seen with a diamond ring on her left finger during an outing. Shortly after they were spotted out, it was reported that Robert and Suki had gotten engaged by PeopleAn insider told the outlet that the two actors had gotten engaged recently. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” the source told them.

Robert and Suki had started dating in 2018, shortly after Robert had called off his engagement to singer FKA Twigs. In 2020, The Batman star admitted that he and Suki were quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

