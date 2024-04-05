Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo of Her & Robert Pattinson’s ‘Angel’ Baby

Suki Waterhouse is giving us a glimpse at her and Robert Pattinson‘s baby! The 32-year-old shared a photo of their “angel” newborn on Thursday, April 4, which featured the new mom cradling the child, who was swaddled in a blanket.

“Welcome to the world, angel,” Suki captioned her Instagram post. Neither she nor Rob, 37, has revealed the sex of the baby yet, and the child’s face was turned away from the camera.

Countless famous friends commented on Suki’s post. Paris Hilton wrote, “Congratulations, love! So happy for you both!” Alyssa Milano then cheekily added, “Now the fun really begins.” Halsey also chimed in by writing, “ROCKSTAR MOM!”

Last week, a video surfaced online of Suki and Rob walking through Los Angeles with a pink baby stroller. The two were reportedly accompanied by Suki’s mother. The sighting confirmed that the model had welcomed her and the Batman star’s first child together four months after revealing she was pregnant in November 2023.

Rob and Suki started dating in 2018 and initially kept their relationship shielded from the public eye. However, over time, they opened up about their romance in various interviews and gradually made public appearances together. In 2023, the pair attended the Met Gala and posed for pictures.

That year, Suki talked about her daily life with Rob during an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see [Rob],” she gushed in February 2023. “Then, he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. … I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

The I Can’t Let Go artist also explained whether or not she and the Twilight heartthrob ever give each other acting advice.

“Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course, I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa,” she said. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”