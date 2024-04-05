 Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo of Baby With Robert Pattinson – Hollywood Life

Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo of Her & Robert Pattinson’s ‘Angel’ Baby

The 'Daisy Jones & the Six' star gave fans a glimpse at her and Robert's baby. The couple have not yet revealed the sex of their child.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 5, 2024 10:06AM EDT
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the Met Gala
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Braless Suki Waterhouse spotted smoking an E-cigarette whilst walking with beau Robert Pattinson. The pair were spotted strolling in London looking loved up as they walk arm in arm. Suki was wearing a crop t shirt with Realistation printed on it and flared beige trousers. Whilst Robert sported his signature cap worn backwards and white t-shirt and baggy trousers. Pictured: Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Argentina, ARGENTINA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robert Pattinson went to dinner incognito with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse and their local friend and hostess. The actor had arrived in the city 3 days ago to wait for his partner who appeared on Friday at the Lollapalooza festival. Both he and her friend accompanied her and were behind the scenes when the model, singer and actress gave her show at the Lollapalooza Festival. There, when she finished, she thanked the Argentine public and said "it was the best show of my life. I will never forget it, I love you”. Later, back in the Palermo neighborhood, they decided to go to dinner together, where they walked hand in hand. They chose to try typical local dishes and went to a neighborhood tavern. They tried not to be recognized (he never took off his cap, not even inside the restaurant). However, it was not enough to go unnoticed in front of the other diners who got up to ask him for a photo. They refused, saying that they were resting and enjoying themselves and that they did not want to be disturbed. They they got up and returned to the apartment where they are staying until she leaves for Chile ton Saturday where she will appear in the Lollapalooza edition in that country. Pictured: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse coordinate their looks as we spot them arriving at JFK Airport in NYC. Pictured: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse is giving us a glimpse at her and Robert Pattinson‘s baby! The 32-year-old shared a photo of their “angel” newborn on Thursday, April 4, which featured the new mom cradling the child, who was swaddled in a blanket.

“Welcome to the world, angel,” Suki captioned her Instagram post. Neither she nor Rob, 37, has revealed the sex of the baby yet, and the child’s face was turned away from the camera.

Countless famous friends commented on Suki’s post. Paris Hilton wrote, “Congratulations, love! So happy for you both!” Alyssa Milano then cheekily added, “Now the fun really begins.” Halsey also chimed in by writing, “ROCKSTAR MOM!”

Last week, a video surfaced online of Suki and Rob walking through Los Angeles with a pink baby stroller. The two were reportedly accompanied by Suki’s mother. The sighting confirmed that the model had welcomed her and the Batman star’s first child together four months after revealing she was pregnant in November 2023.

Rob and Suki started dating in 2018 and initially kept their relationship shielded from the public eye. However, over time, they opened up about their romance in various interviews and gradually made public appearances together. In 2023, the pair attended the Met Gala and posed for pictures.

That year, Suki talked about her daily life with Rob during an interview with The Sunday Times.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Getty Images

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see [Rob],” she gushed in February 2023. “Then, he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. … I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

The I Can’t Let Go artist also explained whether or not she and the Twilight heartthrob ever give each other acting advice.

“Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course, I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa,” she said. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

ad