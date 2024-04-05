Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Youngest Son King Accused of Sexual Assault

Amid Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sex trafficking investigation and lawsuits, his eldest son, Christian “King” Combs, is now facing sexual assault allegations. Grace O’Marcaigh has filed a lawsuit against the music producer’s 26-year-old kid, accusing him of assaulting her while she was working on a yacht that Combs, 54, chartered in 2022.

Per Us Weekly, O’Marcaigh claimed that Combs’ boat charter was “sold as a wholesome family excursion,” but it became a “hedonistic environment.” In the lawsuit, King was also accused of sexual harassment and the infliction of emotional distress. Additionally, the lawsuit accused Combs of premises liability for chartering the yacht and for aiding and abetting his eldest song in the alleged assault against O’Marcaigh.

Diddy and King have not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Less than two weeks ago, Diddy’s two homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal law enforcement. Homeland Security was investigating the rapper after “three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” per NBC News.

In response to the raids, Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyer provided a statement to multiple outlets, calling the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants.”

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Dyer said. “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Diddy’s investigation came amid a slew of sexual assault allegations. The first came late last year when Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura accused him of rape, sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Some of her accusations against him included drugging her, “beating” her and forcing her to have sex with “male prostitutes.”

Shortly after filing the suit, Ventura and Diddy settled it. However, she is now reportedly cooperating with federal law enforcement amid her ex’s investigation.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.