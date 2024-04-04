Diddy’s Ex Cassie Is Reportedly Cooperating With Feds After She Settle Her Lawsuit With Him

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is cooperating with federal law enforcement as part of the investigation into the rapper by Homeland Security, according to a report by TMZ on Wednesday, April 3. Other people who have filed lawsuits against Diddy are also reportedly speaking with the feds are part of the probe. It’s not clear what information the “Me & U” singer, 37, has told the feds about her ex, 54.

An insider told the outlet that Cassie is one of the witnesses that federal investigators have been speaking to as part of the look into Diddy. She’s been cooperating with them for weeks, according to TMZ. While there are reportedly other women working with the feds, it’s not clear who else has been cooperating as part of the investigation.

Cassie dated Diddy off and on from 2007 to 2018. She filed a lawsuit against Diddy back in November 2023. She accused the Bad Boy Records executive of rape and sexual abuse, as well as sex trafficking. “After years in silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” she said in a statement.

Though Diddy denied the allegations, he settled with her just one day after she filed the lawsuit. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” he said in a statement. Despite settling with his ex, new allegations surfaced when another lawsuit was filed against him, also accusing him of rape. The rapper denied the allegations.

Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided on Monday, March 25. The following day, his attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” he said. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”