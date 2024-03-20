 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pulled Into Royal Photo Drama – Hollywood Life

Photographer Denies Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie’s Christening Photo Was Manipulated

Getty Images reportedly sent a warning message to news outlets, labeling the years-old image as 'digitally enhanced' by its source.

March 20, 2024 9:34AM EDT
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding their son Archie
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Meghan Duchess of Sussex walk with their son Archie, at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, England Royals, Wokingham, United Kingdom - 10 Jul 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and son Archie attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on Wednesday 10th July. Pictured: Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Ref: SPL5103062 100719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandekaat the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa 25 September 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa. Founded in Cape Town in 2013, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes and makes the lessons of Archbishop Tutu accessible to new generations. It is located in one of Cape Town's oldest buildings and a national landmark, The Old Granary Building. Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal tour of South Africa, Cape Town - 09 Sep 2019
Image Credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Images of Princess Kate aren’t the only ones facing controversy. Now, a picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is making headlines after the photo agency Getty Images reportedly issued a warning to news outlets, labeling the shot as “digitally enhanced.”

Getty did not elaborate why the picture was given this label. The shot was captured by photographer Chris Allerton shortly after Archie’s christening took place in 2019. The image features Meghan, 42, holding their then-2-month-old son, sitting next to Harry, 39. The pair are surrounded by Harry’s brother, Prince William, Kate, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland and Princess Diana‘s sisters. Archie, now 4, was wearing a traditional white christening outfit at the time.

In addition to Archie, Meghan and Harry also share their daughter, Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with son Archie
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In response to the “digitally enhanced” label, Chris provided a statement to Daily Mail earlier this week. The fashion photographer called it a “load of cobblers.”

The news comes amid ongoing buzz about images of Princess Kate, 42. The uproar began on March 10, when the Princess of Wales shared a photo of her and William’s children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. The Associated Press notified media outlets that the picture had been “manipulated.”

“At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the AP explained. “No replacement photo will be sent.” Later that week, Instagram labeled the post as “altered.”

Kate promptly apologized for “editing” the image, penning a brief statement to X (formerly known as Twitter) and to her Instagram Stories. She called herself an “amateur photographer” and explained that she tweaked the snapshot but didn’t intend to cause a problem.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate confessed. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Nevertheless, the internet exploded with conspiracy theories that — amid Kate’s absence due to her hospitalization in January — there were AI-generated photos of the royal circulating online. Even when she was spotted out and about with William, 41, earlier this week, social media users questioned the authenticity of the video of Kate shopping at a local farm store in the U.K.

