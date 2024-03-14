Kate Middleton’s Edited Mother’s Day Photo Labeled by Instagram as ‘Altered’

Princess Kate‘s Photoshop saga continues. Although the 42-year-old royal admitted to “editing” the Mother’s Day social media post, online users are still speculating the authenticity of the image. Not only that, but Instagram has added a label to the post that reads, “Altered photo/video. The same altered photo was reviewed by independent fact-checkers in another post.”

Last weekend, the Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared a post in honor of U.K. Mother’s Day. The image featured Kate in the middle of her three children — Prince George, Princes Charlotte and Prince Louis — whom she shares with husband Prince William. Shortly after sharing the photo, countless Instagram users pointed out discrepancies within the image, from misalignments to more Photoshop mistakes.

Upon seeing the backlash, Kate released a statement to X and to her Instagram Stories, confessing that she was the one who edited the picture.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she explained. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Despite her explanation, the damage was done — fans around the world weighed in on the situation, and some claimed that it was an AI-generated picture.

“So, who else thinks this Kate Middleton with her kids photo is put together by AI?” on person tweeted earlier this week. “Who else thinks the whole photo of Kate Middleton released by Kensington Palace was AI-generated?” another weighed in, while a separate person tweeted, “For those still trying to figure out #KateGate, the problem is they doctored (not edited) the photo to DECEIVE the public into accepting it as proof of life. These are public figures and part of the UK government. What else have they lied about [sic]?”

In addition to the public backlash over the snapshot, the Associated Press issued a “kill notification” for any agency or outlet that shared the photo. “At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the AP wrote in its message to journalists and reporters. “No replacement photo will be sent. Please remove it from all platforms, including social, where it may be visible.”

The public’s complaints over Kate’s photo flub comes amid her absence from public events. Earlier this year, she was hospitalized for a “planned abdominal” procedure, and Kensington Palace reassured fans that she was recovering at home. The palace also noted in its initial statement that Kate was not expected to return to public duties until “after Easter.”