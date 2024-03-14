Kanye West Shares Photos of Wife Bianca Censori in a Braless Lace Outfit

Kanye “Ye” West and his wife, Bianca Censori, appeared to have a spontaneous photo shoot, and the 29-year-old model slayed in her new look. In pictures that he shared to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 13, the 46-year-old rapper revealed Bianca’s full ensemble: a rose pink braless top, white lace leggings and matching high heels. The front of the shirt featured small white bows down her chest, and the back had a criss-cross tie-up.

Ye made sure to snap various pictures while Bianca changed poses for the photo shoot. In a few of the snaps, the architect looked past the camera, seemingly at whomever took the pictures. She also turned away from the lens to showcase the back of her outfit.

Earlier this week, Bianca was spotted standing next to Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at his Vultures album listening party. While it’s unclear if the two women spent much time together, social media clips revealed they stood side by side and appeared cordial at the event. Kim, 43, also brought along her and Ye’s son Saint. The ex-spouses also share children North, Chicago and Psalm together.

Ye and Bianca — who tied the knot in late 2022 — have made headlines for their mysterious marriage, as fans initially didn’t know much about the Australia native. Over the past year, the Yeezy designer has brought his wife to various events around the world and put together some of her outfits.

Last year, a report surfaced claiming that Ye and Bianca’s relationship was in trouble due to alleged tensions with her family.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” the U.S. Sun reported. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

Nevertheless, the duo is still together. Ye’s friend Justin LaBoy even claimed that he believed the “Stronger” artist and the Yeezy staff member will have children of their own.

“I think they’re going to have a bunch of babies,” Justin told TMZ earlier this week. “I love her. She’s great. She lives an amazing life. I’ve been around Ye for years now, and she’s extremely happy.”