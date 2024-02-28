 North West Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Dad Kanye West: TikTok – Hollywood Life

North West Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Dad Kanye West in New TikTok

The 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' rapper's daughter showed a cute old photo with her dad as she shared a bunch of selfies

February 28, 2024 4:54PM EST
Image Credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

North West revealed a cute old photo of herself and her dad Kanye West in a new TikTok post on Tuesday, February 27. The 10-year-old included the photo in a selfie as she showed off a bunch of pictures of herself. It’s not entirely clear where the old photo is from, but it’s a sweet moment of herself and her dad, 46. The “Power” rapper is holding her up in the cute photo.

The photo was the sixth in a series of other photos that North had shared. Most of the photos were selfies of herself solo, but a few had other friends in them. In a bunch of them she was making funny faces, and she captioned the post with a simple “lol.” The slideshow was set to the song “Tadow” by Masego and FKJ. The photo with her dad was in a frame that said “Paris” across the top. It could be seen sitting on the table as North took a mirror selfie. She rocked a pink headband and white top as she made a “peace” sign in the mirror. In the shot, they were both wearing black outfits, and they seemed to be smiling wide.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Aside from the selfies series, North is no stranger to expressing herself on social media. Earlier in February, she showed fans what she would look like as a blonde as she danced around in a wig in a video. Back around Valentine’s Day, she showed off a glittery red and pink makeup look as she painted her whole face the two colors for the holiday in another TikTok video.

Besides her TikTok presence, North has also dipped her toes into making music, as she made a guest appearance on Yeezy’s new album Vultures. She got a guest verse on his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign on the track “Talking/Once Again.” Her verse was short but sweet. “It’s your bestie. Miss, miss Westie,” she raps. “Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

