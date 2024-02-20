North West Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover With Fun Wig: ‘The Wig Is Wigging’

View gallery Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

North West goes blonde! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s 10-year-old daughter rocked a blonde wig as she filmed a video that was shared on her and her mom’s joint TikTok account on Monday, February 19. In the video, North played with her long wig as she danced to YG Marley‘s song “Praise Jah in the Moonlight.” She fittingly wrote, “The wig is wigging,” on the video.

North whipped her hair back and forth and even turned around to show that the wig was so long that it reached past her butt. She made a bunch of funny faces and hand motions at the camera before the video ended. North wore a white Chicago Bulls shirt with red and blue graphics and a pair of black sweatpants for her dance routine. She also had on small earrings and makeup.

North frequently shares funny videos from her TikTok account, which Kim, 43, monitors. On Valentine’s Day, North posted a clip of her painting her face red and pink for the holiday. She added a plethora of glitter with white eyebrows and a matching pink lip to her festive look. In a separate video , North showed how she applied the face paint, as she playfully sang along to Saygrace‘s “You Don’t Own Me” in her famous mom’s stylish bathroom.

Kim has an extremely close relationship with all four of her children, but her bond with her first-born is particularly special. During an episode of The Kardashians in November 2023, Kim gushed over her oldest daughter as they cooked together. “North is really special and smart and creative and definitely beats to her own drum. Her personality is really, really silly,” Kim shared. “Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet. It means I’m supposed to learn more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”

North was born in June 2013, less than a year before her parents got married in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye went on to welcome three more children: son Saint, born in 2015, daughter Chicago, born in 2018, and son Psalm, born in 2019. After seven years of marriage, Kim and Kanye split in February 2021, and they finalized their divorce in November 2022.

On another episode of The Kardashians last year, Kim revealed that North prefers living with Kanye. “North will go to her dad’s and she’s like, ‘Dad’s is the best,” Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian. “He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment.” Kim added that North “will start crying” and ask the billionaire why she doesn’t have an apartment like Kanye does.