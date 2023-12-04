Kim Kardashian Shows Off Holiday-Themed Bathroom Full of Sparkling Christmas Trees

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her holiday decor in her bathroom. The reality star, 43, took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she has Christmas trees lining the walls, with twinkling white lights, perfect for the holiday season. It looked extremely peaceful. Kim even declared the bathroom her “happy place” in one post with a Christmas tree and sparkling star emoji.

In addition to the photo, Kim also gave fans another look as she walked through her bathroom with a video set to the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s holiday classic song “Christmas Time is Here” (made famous from the A Charlie Brown Christmas special). The lights on the trees that line the walls twinkle alongside the huge bath and sink, making it seem like the perfect place to relax during some downtime around the holidays. The SKIMS founder had a very similar holiday display in 2022.

Kim had already given fans a look at her holiday decorations back in November, showing that she had already put up twinkling lights on the trees outside her home. Her front yard was absolutely glowing with the white lights on the trees. In another Instagram Story, she also revealed her Christmas tree in her living room and had some personal holiday music performed by Grammy-winning musician Philip Cornish. “It’s December! So that means @philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic,” she wrote.

Kim definitely has a lot to celebrate this holiday season! She’s had a hugely successful year between both her SKIMs and SKKN brands, plus The Kardashians on Hulu. Not only that, but she also made her acting debut in the hit series American Horror Story: Delicate. It also seems that that won’t be the last acting we see from her. It was recently revealed that her new legal drama (made with AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy) was just picked up by Hulu on Monday, December 4, per Deadline. Production is expected to begin in late 2024.