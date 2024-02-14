North West Paints Her Entire Face Pink & Red for Valentine’s Day: Watch

North West, 10, kicked off Valentine’s Day with a new makeup video! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest child painted her entire face pink and red just in time for the loved-up holiday and shared the video via TikTok. North started the clip off completely makeup-free, but by the end, she showed off her festive glam. Of course, she captioned the post, “Valentine’s Day.”

In the same video, shared on February 13, North looked as cute as ever with a black headband and raven-hued t-shirt. She styled her brunette tresses straight down and accessorized with a diamond cross necklace. The 10-year-old not only painted half of her face with red and pink face paint, but the look also boasted a plethora of glitter. North tied the glam together with white eyebrows and a matching pink lip.

Kim and Kanye West‘s daughter shared a separate video that same evening to show off how she applied the face paint. Although North’s look appeared to be complete, she grabbed her face brush and put the finishing touches on. Later, she playfully sang along to Saygrace‘s “You Don’t Own Me,” and appeared to be in her famous mom’s stylish bathroom.

After the clips landed on social media, many of North’s fans took the comments to react. “Omg North needs her own show she got it she entertains well’ at her age many talents ‘what y’all waiting on its in her do it North !” one fan gushed. Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but joke how messy the makeup removal process would be. “That’s going to take a lot of face wash to remove all of that,” they penned. The latest North TikTok post comes two weeks after she shared a video with pink face makeup to joke about “pre shower makeup.”

Aside from Kim’s mini-me sharing new makeup videos, North has recently gone viral for her cameo in her father’s new song. Kanye released his album, Vultures 1, on February 9 and sent fans into a frenzy after his daughter appeared on one of the tracks. North also starred in the “Talking/Once Again” music video which was released one week ago. On January 22, North even shared a clip of her sister, Chicago, 6, singing along to the new single.