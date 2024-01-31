North West Completely Covers Her Face in Bright Pink Makeup in New Video

Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, 10, showed off her latest makeup look via her TikTok account on January 30. Rather than channel her famous momma with chic glam, the 10-year-opted to fully transform herself with an all-pink face. In the clip, North appeared to be covered in pink makeup that also featured endless glitter. The makeup covered her face and went down past her neck.

In the series of videos shared via the social media platform, North appeared to be in a cozy look while at home. Kim’s daughter rocked a white t-shirt and tied her brunette tresses up and back into a black bonnet. “POV: you never do pre-shower makeup,” North captioned the first clip. She also added the song “Sweetest Pie” by Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion to the video and mouthed some of the lyrics.

Later, North shared a separate video of herself touching up her makeup and singing along to “You Don’t Own Me” by SAYGRACE. She captioned the post “That one guy on TikTok,” although it’s unclear who she was referring to. During that same video, Kim’s mini-me sprayed what appeared to be perfume on herself and playfully fell onto the ground. Her glam also featured long false eyelashes and a purple lip. By the fourth clip, North officially named this look “Lady glitter sparkles,” and added a few heart emojis in the caption.

North, who is also the daughter of rapper Kanye West, rocked the colorful makeup just days after her mom was asked about her children’s relationship with beauty products. During a January 26 interview with Bustle, Kim revealed if her daughter is part of the “Sephora tweens” that are going viral online. “I haven’t seen all this Sephora drama, but everyone’s been talking about it, so I have to go check it out now,” the 43-year-old said. “A friend of mine growing up, her dad started a company called Makeup Forever. And so they had so many samples and we were obsessed. We would go through everything and try it all on.”

The SKKN BY KIM founder also touched upon some regrets she previously had with letting North use makeup in her younger years. “My littlest one’s too little and I don’t let her. I look back and there’s times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not,” Kim confessed. “At least with my oldest daughter, she just likes to dress her friends up and do makeup looks, whether it’s like Pikachu or the Grinch. I don’t think she’s there yet to where she is going into Sephora and trying on stuff.” The proud mother-of-four then noted that during a recent trip to Saks, North drew a heart on her face with eyeliner. “I’m like, I don’t think that’s really why you use eyeliner,” she joked.