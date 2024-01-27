 North West Wears Black Eye Makeup in Review for Kim Kardashian’s SKKN – Hollywood Life

North West Rocks Dramatic Black Eye Makeup in Her ‘Honest Review’ of Mom Kim’s SKKN Makeup

The proud mom shared the video, which she revealed was filmed on her phone, as she lightheartedly enjoyed her oldest child trying out her new products.

January 27, 2024 1:49PM EST
North West, 10, gave an “honest review” of her mom Kim Kardashian‘s new SKKN makeup line, in a funny new TikTok video. Kim, 43, shared the video on her own account and revealed it was taken on her phone, in the caption. “What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha,” she wrote along with a laughing emoji.

The clip shows North wearing a pink and black bonnet over her hair as well as a black vintage T-shirt as she talked about Kim’s SKKN makeup. She started off by saying she was going to give her “honest review” of  the matte lipsticks, matte lip liners and eyeshadow palette. She then put them on as she talked about what she liked.

What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha😂

“This is a really nice black, the first one,” she said while trying different eyeshadow shades on her arm. “They’re really neutral. I like it, like, to go out. Like, dinner. This is classic Kim. This is what she would wear all the time. Never like, too bright colors but neutral.”

She went on to put the black eyeshadow all over her lids and above to show what it looks like on. “It feels really nice. I’m not trying to do this good but you’ll get it,” she said. She then added a brown shade of lip liner and nude lipstick.

Sleepover 😴

North’s SKKN review comes after Kim revealed she regrets letting the pre-teen wear bright red lipstick during one Christmas. “I look back and there’s times when I remember I let my daughter [North] wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not,” she told Bustle.

Kim and North’s father, Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2022, previously made headlines when they disagreed on whether or not their kids, who also include Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, should wear makeup. In 2019, Kim revealed the rapper banned North from wearing any cosmetics. 

“He changed all the rules. I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something,” she told E! News at the time. “I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. I kind of got in trouble for that, so it’s now no more makeup.”

