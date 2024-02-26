Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Steps Out For Rare Outing With North West: Photos

Kanye West‘s wife, Bianca Censori, 29, was photographed taking a sroll in Paris, France with her stepdaughter North West, 10, on Sunday. The beauty wore a black leather coat , a black mini skirt, and black tights with heels during the outing while North wore a black Vultures Volume 1 sweatshirt in support of her dad, black sweatpants, black boots, and a furry hat. Bianca also had her hair slicked back.

Bianca and North reportedly stopped at two fast food restaurants, including Popeyes and McDonalds, during their outing. They were filmed seemingly ordering electronically inside one of the restaurants and appeared relaxed and content. North’s siblings, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 4, didn’t appear to be on the food trip.

Bianca and North’s latest outing comes after the former wowed in a barely-there outfit at a Super Bowl afterparty. It included a light tan bodysuit with cut out sides and the look was first seen online in an Instagram story video shared by Bobby Lytes. She was dancing and smiling, in the clip, and looked like she was having a great time.

Just a few days ago, Bianca also made headlines when she showed up to the Marni runway show during Milan Fashion Week in an eye-catching ensemble. She wore a black leather leotard and pink boots as her straight bob hairstyle looked epic. She was joined by Kanye, who wore a black windbreaker with the hood over his head. He also sported his titanium teeth for the event.

Kanye and Bianca were secretly married in January 2023, just weeks after the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Since they went public with their romance, they haven’t been shy about going to public events together. Kanye also regularly shared photos of his wife and praises her in the captions of the posts. In January, he called Bianca his “muse” in a loving birthday message.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he wrote.