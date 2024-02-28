Kylie Jenner Stuns in Black Cutout Crop Top & Leggings for Fun Girls’ Night Out: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s latest Khy collection just dropped and she made sure to show it off via TikTok! The 26-year-old modeled two different looks for her girls’ night out but opted to go with the all-black number. Kylie wowed in her brand’s Sleek Stretch Tube Top and paired the cutout top with the Khy Sleek Stretch Cutout Foldover Pants.

The Kardashians star then accessorized her outfit with chic pieces including gold and silver rings along with matching gold pendant earrings. Before she left the house, the mother-of-two added some perfume and puckered up for the camera. In the same video, Kylie revealed that she stepped out to dinner with her friend, Yris Palmer, who wowed in the Khy Mesh Stretch Twist Mini Dress.

Earlier that night, Kylie invited her followers into her closet as she put on a mini fashion show. “GRWM,” she captioned the post moments before she revealed her two outfit options. The brunette bombshell rocked the Sueded Stretch Knotted Top in the color Stone and paired the look with denim trousers. Although Kylie loved the look, she gave it to her friend, Stassie, for the night. Later in the same post, Kylie revealed that she nearly chose the Khy Sleek Stretch Asymmetrical Skirt for the evening, however, as mentioned above she decided to go for the leggings. She also wore a Gooseberry Intimates Les Girls Rib Crop Top in the clip.

Soon after Kylie shared the sexy outfits with her followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “The natural hair is so beautiful,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Kylie you look like a baby!!! So beautiful and love the outfit.” Meanwhile, a third fan noted that Kylie looked like her younger self. “She is starting to look a lot more like young Kylie and I love it,” they gushed. Later, a fourth fan claimed that she looked like her older sister, Kendall Jenner, in the clip. “She looks so much like Kendall these days,” they wrote.

After several fans accused Kylie of being on the weight loss drug, Ozempic, her friend, Yris, came to her defense in the comments. “Oxempy [sic] is working overtime,” the hater quipped, to which Kylie’s friend was not fond of. “Actually my friend is back to her pre baby weight and looks amazing,” she clapped back. Kylie gave birth to her son, Aire, in February 2022 and has not been shy about putting her sexy outfits on full display since. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is also the proud mom to her daughter, Stormi, 6, who she also welcomed with her ex, Travis Scott.