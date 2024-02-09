Kylie Jenner Shows Off Dramatic Short Hair Makeover: ‘Kris Jenner Is Quaking’

Kylie Jenner, 26, showcased how much she looks like her mom Kris Jenner, 68, in a gorgeous new pic. Via Instagram on Friday, February 9, the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked thoughtful in a bare-shouldered selfie and a curly, ultra-short hairstyle. She finished the minimalist look with a flawless, neutral makeup glam and a pair of simple but elegant earrings. “Kris Jenner is quaking,” she captioned the snap, potentially nodding to the 4.7 Malibu earthquake felt across Los Angeles early that afternoon.

Without missing a beat, Kris jumped in with a hilarious diss. “You’re not even the fart,” she commented on the photo. Kylie has 400 million fans on the platform, and a deluge flooded the comments thread with their reactions. “Okayyy come through short hair,” wrote a follower, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

Others couldn’t help but slide a reference to her boyfriend, Wonka star Timothee Chalamet, into the discussion. “Boyfriend effect screaming in,” remarked one, while another wrote, “She and Timothee really twinning now.”

In mid-January, Kylie stunned fans with a pink hair transformation, though it turned out the look was achieved with one of her iconic rainbow of wigs. Years back, the mom of two opened up about her many gorgeous hair transformations. “Constantly changing up my style makes me feel creative and it helps me with my confidence,” she revealed in a post on her website in 2015, per PEOPLE. “If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair—it’s so much fun and you’ll feel totally liberated. It just makes me feel so good about myself. In the end, always own your own style and your own judgment and people will support you.”

She also explained that her fascination with switching up hairstyles began when she was just 16 years old. “After that, I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair,” she wrote. “It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way.”