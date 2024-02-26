Brad Pitt Reportedly Feels ‘Lucky to Live With’ GF Ines de Ramon Amid Deepening Romance

Brad Pitt, 60, is feeling “lucky” to share his home with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34, according to a new report. The actor, who has reportedly been dating the beauty since around November 2022, has apparently been living in the California residence with her and is “on top of the world” with their domestic situation.

“He has a cheeky smile every time he is around her,” a source told PEOPLE. “He is happy to live with her too. They were spending a lot of time at Brad’s. It only made sense for her to move in. Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines.”

Before the new report, sources said Brad and Ines had already been dating for “a few months” when they were first publicly linked in November 2022. At the time, Ines, who is the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, had just split from her husband Paul Wesley that same year. Brad had split from his wife Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Previous sources told PEOPLE that Ines’ move-in with Brad was a “natural” next step in their relationship. “They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him,” the insider said. “Since the divorce, Brad’s dated but never seriously. This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn’t be happier.”

Before they moved in together, it was reported that Brad had yet to introduce his six children, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, who he shares with Angelina, to Ines. “Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2023. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step. He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them.”

The source also said that Brad was “happy” with where his relationship with Ines was at the time and wasn’t “in a rush to push things unless it unfolds organically.”