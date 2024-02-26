Ben Affleck Reveals Nickname That Wife Jennifer Lopez & Collaborators Had for Him While Making New Album

Jennifer Lopez and the rest of the musicians who worked on her new album This Is Me… Now had a hilarious nickname for her husband Ben Affleck while making the record. In the making-of documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the actor, 51, admitted that when he was talking to the musicians they revealed that they’d been inspired by some of the love notes that he’d sent J.Lo, 54.

Jennifer had revealed that she shared Ben’s love letters with her collaborators on her new album in the documentary, but it came as a bit of a shock for her hubby. “I came to the house one day, and she had told me, ‘Musicians are coming, this great producer Rogét [Chahayed], blah blah blah,’ and then I went down there and my book that I had given her was down there,” he recalled, via Us Weekly. “She was like, ‘I’ve been reading, this is the kind of inspiration, I’ve been showing them the book.’ I was like, ‘You’ve been showing all the musicians all those letters?’”

Ben said after he learned that she’d shared his letters, one of the musicians told him the hilarious nickname they had for him. “They were like, ‘Yeah, we call you Pen Affleck, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God,'” he quipped.

Prior to the documentary being released, it was revealed that The Town star had been surprised to learn that his wife had shared his love notes. “I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it,” he said at another point in the documentary.

Despite his surprise, it does seem like Ben didn’t mind too much. He did make a brief cameo on This Is Me… Now on the song “not.going.anywhere.” At the end of the song, he could be heard declaring his love for Jennifer. “I love you. I always have,” he heard.