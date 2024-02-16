Jennifer Lopez Sings Racy Lyrics About Getting Intimate With Ben Affleck on ‘Greatest Love Story Never Told’ Track

View gallery Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is sharing it all when it comes to Ben Affleck in her new music. On the track “Greatest Love Story Never Told” from her new album This Is Me…Now, which was released Friday, February 16, Jennifer, 54, sings about getting intimate with Ben, 51, and the lyrics are quite raunchy.

“Missing your body / Climbing on top of me / Slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it / Bodies aligning / Look at our timing,” Jennifer sings in the chorus of the song. Later in the track, Jennifer mentions how the couple got back together nearly 20 years after they first broke up, singing, “It’s destiny/How we found each other twice in one lifetime”

“Greatest Love Story Never Told” is the 13th and final track off Jennifer’s ninth studio album, which was inspired by her romance with Ben. Jennifer also released an accompanying Prime Video musical film, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer will showcase the creation of both projects in her upcoming Amazon MGM Studios documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, coming out February 27.

J.Lo’s new album is a celebration of her love for Ben. Their relationship began in the early 2000s, but they went their separate ways and moved on with different partners, before reconnecting two decades later. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022, and later that summer, the couple hosted a lavish wedding in Georgia and made their commitment to each other official.

In an interview with Variety promoting all her new projects, Jennifer revealed what led to her and Ben’s famous breakup. “Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure,” she recalled. “We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn’t know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.”

At the premiere of This Is Me…Now: A Love Story on February 13, Jennifer got emotional while giving a shoutout to Ben, who was in the audience. “You have inspired me my whole life,” she said, while fighting back tears. “He inspired an album 20 years ago. And I know that he hates that I’m doing this right now. He’s like, ‘Please shut up!’ No! I love you, and thank you for believing in me, and helping me believe in myself.”