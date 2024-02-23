King Charles Shares Poignant Get Well Cards Amid Cancer Diagnosis: Watch

King Charles III, 75, was diagnosed with cancer after he underwent surgery for benign prostate enlargement earlier this month. In the weeks that followed, the British monarch received a plethora of notes from supporters wishing him a speedy recovery. The Royal Family released a video via social media of the king reading the cards on February 23. “Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” Charles said in the statement.

In the first image, the 75-year-old held an adorable card that featured a dog with a recovery cone around its head. “At least you DON’T have to wear a cone!” the dog was illustrated shouting on the front of the card. The sweet note brought a smile to Charles’ face as he continued going through more of the letters. “The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis,” the tweet read. “Thank you to all those who have written in.”

✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis. 🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024

Many supporters wrote in to send their well wishes to His Majesty and penned emotional statements. “I wanted to tell you I am thinking of you as you face your own diagnosis and treatment, and send prayers and every good wish for a speedy recovery,” one of the cards read in the clip. Later, a separate admirer encouraged the king to hold his “chin up” and his “chest out” as they hope he remains “positive” amid the health scare.

Ahead of the cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace released a statement on January 17 to reveal that Charles would be undergoing a procedure for his health. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the official note read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.” Less than three weeks later, the Royal Family announced Charles’ official cancer diagnosis with a statement via Instagram.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the message read on February 5. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement concluded with a clarification on why King Charles III chose to come forward with his health diagnosis. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” they penned. Not only has Charles received support from admirers, but his son, Prince Harry, 39, has also been by his side. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” Harry said while on Good Morning America on February 15.