Taylor Swift Sweetly Reacts to Fans Rocking Travis Kelce Jerseys During Australia ‘Eras Tour’ Show: Watch

Taylor Swift, 34, spotted a few Travis Kelce fans in the crowd during her recent concert in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend. During the Grammy winner‘s performance of “The Archer,” Taylor made eye contact with a family wearing Kansas City Chiefs jerseys. Not only was the family rocking the iconic red jerseys, but they also made sure to rep Travis, 34, who is number 87 on the famous NFL team.

A fan account re-shared the family’s video via X (Twitter) on February 21. However, the concert reportedly took place on February 18. In the clip, Taylor looked extra chic in a bedazzled pink leotard complete with matching pink boots. The hitmaker appeared to sing toward the family and motioned her hand in their direction. At the end of the lyrics, Taylor stuck her tongue out playfully, seemingly confirming she spotted their outfits.

After the clip landed on social media, fans took to the comments to react. “The way that little girl is looking at her brother this entire video is so cute,” one fan gushed, while another added, “It is the fact that he has on the 87 jersey and the 13 on his face.” The original fan who shared the video also took to Instagram over the weekend to share several clips and gushed over the moment in the caption.

“The memories made, forever etched in my mind. The emotions felt, when dreams became reality for Jagger. The magic shared, with 96,000 people that Johnny Jones was mesmerised by,” they captioned the sweet post. “The awe, the wonder, the endless joy. The moment @taylorswift saw our poster and smiled, was it our poster or the fact we were reppin’ her man @killatrav.” One day later, the Swiftie shared a screenshot that revealed that Taylor had “liked” her reel. “At 5:38pm my phone read, @taylorswift liked your reel. Y’all………….. @killatrav jerseys for the win,” she swooned.

Although Taylor’s boyfriend wasn’t at that show, Travis officially landed in Sydney, Australia on February 21. Several reports claimed that the Super Bowl champion was headed off to catch Taylor’s next show and videos of his arrival quickly went viral the same day. The blonde beauty will perform in Sydney from February 23 through February 26, before she takes the Eras Tour to Singapore. A few days prior to Travis’ arrival, his father seemingly confirmed that Taylor and Travis would be reuniting at her upcoming show.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” Ed Kelce explained to The Sydney Morning Herald. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.” Taylor and the pro football athlete have been linked to each other since September 2023 and have since been spotted together many times amid their high-profile romance.