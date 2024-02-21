Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out Backstage at His Concert in Australia: Watch

Hardcore rockers and lovers! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted making out backstage during the Blink-182 drummer’s recent concert in Sydney, Australia. One fan’s TikTok shows the pair gazing into each other’s eyes for a moment and kissing before his bandmates interrupted the PDA-packed moment.

Guitar player Tom DeLonge and bass player Mark Hoppus were the ones who playfully intervened during Travis’ sweet embrace with his wife. Tom even appeared to poke fun at the 48-year-old rock star’s makeout session with the Kardashians star, 44, by kissing Travis’ face and hugging Mark. The bandmates even swayed side to side similarly to Travis and Kourtney.

For the night out, the Lemme founder sported an oversized tee with black high heels. She has been by Travis’ side for his band’s tour in Australia and New Zealand. In fact, Kourtney even shared photos earlier this week of some of her kids tagging along for the international ride.

On Monday, February 19, Kourtney uploaded pictures of her son Reign and daughter Penelope Disick — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — in addition to a baby carriage that most likely carried baby Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom she just welcomed with Travis late last year.

Kourtney and Travis had been gearing up for the arrival of their son. However, the journey wasn’t easy for the reality TV star. She and the “All the Small Things” musician were open about their desire to welcome their own child, and The Kardashians also featured the pair’s IVF (in vitro fertilization) route in several episodes.

Less than a year after stopping IVF, Kourtney announced that she was pregnant with her and Travis’ baby at a June 2023 Blink-182 concert. In the now-famous moment, the Poosh founder was seen holding up a sign in the crowd that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

In the weeks leading up to Rocky’s birth, Kourtney had to undergo an emergency fetal surgery. She opened up about the “feeling of fear” she experienced throughout the ordeal in September 2023.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”