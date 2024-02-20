 Kylie Jenner Rocks Black String Bikini by the Pool: Photo – Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Lounges By the Pool in Black String Bikini: ‘Home Away From Home’

The stunning mom of two looked sultry and fresh faced as she caught a little poolside sun in a gorgeous new selfie.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 20, 2024 5:53PM EST
Kylie Jenner
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kylie Jenner keeps a low-profile exiting Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s 40th birthday celebration at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris, France. 25 Jan 2023 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA936156_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Kylie Jenner is ready for summer! In a photo you can see below, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, lounged poolside in a tiny black string bikini. Her hair was wet, and she leaned her makeup-free face on her hand for the stunning February 19 selfie. Kylie wore simple earrings and a gorgeous gold chain bracelet as she stared down the camera. “Home away from home,” she captioned the smoldering snapshot on Monday.

The mom of two was reportedly spending time in sunny Palm Springs with family and friends, and she also took to IG Stories on Monday to share a mirror selfie showing off the whole look, complete with a pair of biker shorts and a brief poolside video clip. Kylie has a whopping 400 million fans on the platform, and the comments thread filled quickly with compliments on the string bikini post. “Kylie you’re so beautiful and stunning,” wrote a follower alongside a row of heart eye emojis. “Summer pictures coming back!” observed a second, while a third remarked, “the way I gasped. HOT.” A fourth dubbed the reality TV star, “The people’s princess.”

According to a source, Kylie keeps up her outstanding physique with outdoor workouts.  “She’s fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer,” an insider close to Kylie told E! News for a 2021 report. “She prefers doing outdoor workouts because it’s more distracting and feels nice to be in nature.”

The brunette beauty has been romantically involved with Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet since sometime last spring, though the couple laid extremely low before hard launching the relationship at Beyoncé‘s Rennaissance World Tour concert on September 4 in Los Angeles, packing on the PDA in their adorable first appearance together.

She shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.

ad