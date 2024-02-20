Kylie Jenner Lounges By the Pool in Black String Bikini: ‘Home Away From Home’

View gallery Image Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Kylie Jenner is ready for summer! In a photo you can see below, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, lounged poolside in a tiny black string bikini. Her hair was wet, and she leaned her makeup-free face on her hand for the stunning February 19 selfie. Kylie wore simple earrings and a gorgeous gold chain bracelet as she stared down the camera. “Home away from home,” she captioned the smoldering snapshot on Monday.

The mom of two was reportedly spending time in sunny Palm Springs with family and friends, and she also took to IG Stories on Monday to share a mirror selfie showing off the whole look, complete with a pair of biker shorts and a brief poolside video clip. Kylie has a whopping 400 million fans on the platform, and the comments thread filled quickly with compliments on the string bikini post. “Kylie you’re so beautiful and stunning,” wrote a follower alongside a row of heart eye emojis. “Summer pictures coming back!” observed a second, while a third remarked, “the way I gasped. HOT.” A fourth dubbed the reality TV star, “The people’s princess.”

According to a source, Kylie keeps up her outstanding physique with outdoor workouts. “She’s fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer,” an insider close to Kylie told E! News for a 2021 report. “She prefers doing outdoor workouts because it’s more distracting and feels nice to be in nature.”

The brunette beauty has been romantically involved with Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet since sometime last spring, though the couple laid extremely low before hard launching the relationship at Beyoncé‘s Rennaissance World Tour concert on September 4 in Los Angeles, packing on the PDA in their adorable first appearance together.

She shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.