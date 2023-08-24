Kylie Jenner Rocks Yellow Thong Bikini As She Celebrates Turning 26 In Italy: Photos

Kylie Jenner has continued to celebrate turning 26 while on vacation in Italy and showed off her sexy yellow thong bikini by the water.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 24, 2023 8:35AM EDT
Kylie Jenner
View gallery
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is embracing her 26th year in style. The Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated her birthday in Italy and shared brand-new photos from her special getaway. Kylie posed by a lake wearing only a yellow thong bikini. “She’s 26 !!” Kylie captioned the Instagram photos.

Before showing off her full bikini look, Kylie wore baggy jeans over the top of her thong bikini bottoms. She was seen heading to the dock of the lake with her friends. In one photo, Kylie looked back at the camera while standing in water as she was almost entirely covered by darkness.

Kylie’s 26th birthday is actually August 10, so she’s having a belated birthday celebration in the beautiful country of Italy. The mom-of-two is clearly in her cottage-core era. She has been sharing gorgeous and romantic Instagram photos of her birthday getaway, including picnics and a night out. Many fans are convinced that rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet took some of the stunning photos of Kylie.

In the midst of Kylie’s Italian vacation, the Dune: Part Two star shared shirtless thirst traps on his summer vacation. Timothée posted photos from inside a cave but didn’t disclose the location, which has prompted speculation that he’s been with Kylie.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner at the BoF500 Gala in 2022. (Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Dating rumors about Kylie and Timothée started in April 2023 when Kylie’s car was spotted outside the actor’s home. They’ve kept their relationship super low-key for several months and have yet to step out publicly together.

In early August, there were reports that the couple had already split. However, Kylie and Timothée are still very much together right now, but they’re not getting serious. “Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can,” Entertainment Tonight and more have reported. “Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other. They’re keeping things low-key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together.”

Topics

ad