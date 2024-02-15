 Kim Kardashian Admits Finding a Husband Might be Difficult – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Admits Finding a Husband Amid Her ‘Big’ Life May be Difficult: ‘It’s a Lot’

The SKIMS founder candidly confessed she knows her chaotic life, complete with ex Kanye West, might be a lot to take on.

February 15, 2024 10:31PM EST
Image Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian, 43, is realistic when it comes to remarrying. Over a year after finalizing her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, the reality TV icon opened up about the possibility of finding another husband in an interview on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast on Thursday. “There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,’” she told comedian James Corden.

“I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot,” she continued on the podcast, via PEOPLE. However, the American Horror Story actress explained, she’s in no hurry to take that step.  “I’m not lonely, so I’m good,” she shared. “I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it’s such a big [commitment], I don’t take that lightly.”

James asked Kim if she felt that potential new partner needed to be famous. “They would just have to really somehow understand what this life is,” she said. “This life” includes a full house of kids — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, as well as a handful of an ex-husband in the form of Ye, whose been known to heckle Kim’s romantic interests.

When the skin care maven dated comedian Pete Davidson between October 2021 and August of 2022, her ex-husband repeatedly took time out his day to attack the Saturday Night Live alum via social media — and even in two bizarre music videos for his track “Eazy.”

Going forward, Kim says she’s not “delusional” enough to be looking for somebody to simply “check every single box” — but there are a few things she finds extremely important.  “Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time,” she said. “I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life to, the list is so long.” Kim hilariously reiterated “good teeth” several times while continuing to list off the desired qualities in a potential spouse.

Recent reports claim she may have already found somebody who could fit the bill — teeth and all. Odell Beckham Jr. “They’re getting serious,” a source told Us Weekly for a February 7 report. “Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kim. They explained that Kim and Odell are “trying to figure out the next steps.” The source added that the alleged couple is considering taking the previously private relationship public. “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” the insider reportedly said.

