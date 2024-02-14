Seann William Scott Files For Divorce From Wife Olivia After 4 Years of Marriage

Seann William Scott, 47, has filed for divorce from his wife, Olivia, after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The American Pie star reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and their separation date was listed as October 2, 2023. He also apparently asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Frankie Rose, 3, who was born in June 2020.

The court documents also reportedly indicate that spousal support will be “payable to Respondent pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement.”

Seann and Olivia’s divorce news comes after they were married in September 2019. They kept their romance pretty private when they were dating and Seann didn’t really reveal he was dating anyone until weeks before they said “I do.” He told Us Weekly that he was “a pretty private person” and wouldn’t comment on his dating life too much. “She’s a great girl,” he said about Olivia, who is a Los Angeles-based interior designer, before adding that he was “super happy” in the relationship.

Before the divorce announcement, it was reported that Seann listed his Venice, CA home for $4.9 million in early February. The property has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one partial bathroom and has “a historic bungalow and a loft-like steel, concrete, and glass structure.”

According to its listing, the property was “designed with a minimalist organic palette” and “natural materials that evoke nearby mountains, woodlands, and sunny, sandy beaches.” The property’s design was also meant to focus on light and a connection to the environment.

Seann has yet to speak out about the divorce. Before marrying Olivia, he was engaged to Victoria’s Secret model Lindsay Frimodt in 2012.

When he’s not making headlines with his personal life, Seann is busy worky steadily in the acting industry. After getting a lot of attention for playing the famous character of Steve Stifler in all of the American Pie movies, he has continued appearing in various films and television series. He recently starred in the television series Welcome to Flatch from 2022 until 2023 and the movie The Wrath of Becky in 2023. His upcoming project is a movie called Grand Death Lotto, which is in the post-production process.