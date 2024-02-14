Barack Obama Holds Hands With Michelle & Gushes About ‘Best Friend’ in Valentine’s Day Tribute

Former President Barack Obama had a short and simple Valentine’s Day message for his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama. Barack, 62, shared a cute photo taken of the two of them from behind, as he held hands with Michelle, 60. In the caption, the former president declared his love for his wife with a V-Day message. “How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend,” he wrote.

The pair walked down the beach hand-in-hand in the sweet vacation picture. Barack also carried his sneakers as he walked barefoot. He rocked a dark blue jacket and a pair of gray slacks, as well as a white baseball cap. Michelle had her hair tied back in a ponytail, and she sported a long, off-white jacket for the beach day.

Michelle also shared a cute Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband. She shared a montage, set to The Young-Holt Unlimited’s “Soulful Strut.” The photos she included ranged from their wedding to one of the president’s inaugural balls to times when he was in office to more recent vacation photos, taken since his presidency ended in 2017. “Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama,” she wrote. “Every year with you gets better and better.”

The Obamas have been married since 1992, and they have two daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22. With over 30 years of marriage under their belt, it’s clear that the former president and first lady are still head over heels for one another. The couple regularly share loving posts for one another on social media to commemorate one another’s birthdays and anniversaries, as well as major holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

When the pair marked their 30th anniversary, Michelle shared a sweet photo of the two of them taken by the coast of a beach. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you,” she wrote to her husband.