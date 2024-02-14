 Barack Obama Holds Hands With Michelle in Cute Valentine’s Day Tribute – Hollywood Life

Barack Obama Holds Hands With Michelle & Gushes About ‘Best Friend’ in Valentine’s Day Tribute

The former first lady also shared a sweet montage of herself and former President Barack Obama as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 14, 2024 1:54PM EST
View gallery
Lolo Soetoro, Ann Dunham, Maya Soetoro and Barack Obama Barack Obama's childhood in Jakarta, Indonesia - Sep 2010 Obama, right, with his mother Ann Dunham, stepfather Lolo Soetoro and younger half-sister, Maya Soetoro, during the four years they lived together in Jakarta.
Barack Obama smoking with a relative Undated collect photo of Barack Obama smoking in front his family's hut in Kenya, Africa Quitting smoking just before heading into the most stressful period of your life is no easy task to do. But that is exactly what Barack Obama attempted to do before launching his presidential campaign. Considering the months of campaigning and constant pressure it is little surprise that the now president-elect found the task a difficult one - allegedly giving into temptation on several occasions. However, the soon to be president is now apparently nicotine free after winning the battle. The then senator first announced his decision to quit in 2007, in order to please his wife Michelle, while on the David Letterman Show. Of course how he appeared to the American public, who might be wary of a President addicted to cigarettes, was no doubt powerful motivation too.
PICTURE ACCOMPANIES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH SAMSON OBAMA Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ins News/Shutterstock (813567g) Barack Obama at his family home in the Kenyan homestead of Alego. L to R Barack Obama, Grandmother Sarah (80's), Auma Obama (barack's sister) and Kezia Obama (Barack's stepmother, holding baby) Various Barack Obama family images
Image Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama had a short and simple Valentine’s Day message for his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama. Barack, 62, shared a cute photo taken of the two of them from behind, as he held hands with Michelle, 60. In the caption, the former president declared his love for his wife with a V-Day message. “How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend,” he wrote.

The pair walked down the beach hand-in-hand in the sweet vacation picture. Barack also carried his sneakers as he walked barefoot. He rocked a dark blue jacket and a pair of gray slacks, as well as a white baseball cap. Michelle had her hair tied back in a ponytail, and she sported a long, off-white jacket for the beach day.

Michelle also shared a cute Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband. She shared a montage, set to The Young-Holt Unlimited’s “Soulful Strut.” The photos she included ranged from their wedding to one of the president’s inaugural balls to times when he was in office to more recent vacation photos, taken since his presidency ended in 2017. “Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama,” she wrote. “Every year with you gets better and better.”

The Obamas have been married since 1992, and they have two daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22. With over 30 years of marriage under their belt, it’s clear that the former president and first lady are still head over heels for one another. The couple regularly share loving posts for one another on social media to commemorate one another’s birthdays and anniversaries, as well as major holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

When the pair marked their 30th anniversary, Michelle shared a sweet photo of the two of them taken by the coast of a beach. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you,” she wrote to her husband.

ad