Barack & Michelle Obama Hold Hands Out With Steven Spielberg In Spain: Photos

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were spotted living their best life on Saturday, as they enjoyed a day trip to the famous Montserrat monastery near Barcelona. The adorable couple, who have made a splash in Spain over the last few days, took in the glorious sights with their pal Steven Spielberg. The outing comes only a day after Michelle and Steven’s wife, Kate Capshaw, jumped onstage to sing backup for Bruce Springsteen!

On the walk to the historical landmark, Michelle proved worthy of her fashion icon status with a casual, yet chic, ensemble featuring white pants, matching top and a denim jacket. With her hair in beautiful long braids and a set of fresh yellow sneakers, the former First Lady looked quite hip. Barack was no slouch either, as he stomped the Spanish pavement in a cool, all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, the famous, Oscar-winning director was off to the side taking selfies with fans.

While it was unclear if Kate was along for this day trip, she was present and accounted the day before, when the fierce foursome visited the Moco museum and enjoyed a lunch date at the Terraza Martinez restaurant. Kate may have been taking a break after her incredible performance with The Boss!

Bruce Springsteen feat. Michelle Obamapic.twitter.com/XF7fsozapY — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 28, 2023

The Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star joined Michelle on stage at Bruce’s show Friday night in Barcelona. The two teamed up to belt out the backup vocals for Bruce’s huge 1985 hit “Glory Days”. It was truly a sight to behold, which can be enjoyed in the clip above.

Just the night before, Barack, Michelle, Steven and Kate dined with Bruce and his wife Patti Scialfa at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel. As fans know, the Obamas and Bruce have been tight for years, as the Grammy winner performed at their inauguration in 2009. As for the Spielbergs’ friendship, it goes back years as well, as Barack was the one to present Steven with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.