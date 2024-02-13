Jason Kelce Says Travis ‘Had to Move’ After Fans Were ‘Staying by His House’ Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Jason Kelce revealed how much Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift has affected his brother’s life. The Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, appeared on the February 12 episode of The Bid Podcast with Shaq and explained that Travis, 34, has learned about the “drawbacks” of fame since he started dating the famous pop star.

“He had to completely move out of his house,” Jason said about his brother, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri. “People were just staying by his house. I mean [for] safety reasons. The first day he moved into the new house … a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

Jason went on to admit that the Kelce brothers are “still learning” how to deal with being in the spotlight. “Listen, we’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially,” Jason noted. “The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s just an added level, a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”

In October 2023, TMZ reported that Travis bought a 16,000 square foot mansion with six bedrooms and six bathrooms in Kansas City for less than $6 million. Sources told TMZ that the Chiefs tight end purchased a new home because he wanted more “privacy” in his life at the moment. At the time, Travis was early in his relationship with Taylor. The TMZ source said that the “Anti-Hero” singer “certainly factored” into Travis’ decision to buy a new house.

While dealing with Taylor’s level of fame has been overwhelming for Travis at times, the football star has made it clear that he’s not letting that get in the way of their relationship.

“I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” Travis told WSJ. Magazine in an interview in November. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange,” he added.

Before winning Super Bowl LVIII with Taylor in the crowd, Travis told reporters how he and his girlfriend are navigating their romance in the limelight. “The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he said at a January 26 press conference. Travis also said that his happiness with Taylor is “all that matters.”