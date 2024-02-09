Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter, Penelope, 11, Rocks Pink Acrylic Nails in New TikTok Video

Kourtney Kardashian‘s only daughter, Penelope Disick, 11, is all grown up in her latest TikTok video with her mom and brother, Reign Disick, 9. In the post, shared on February 8, P sang along to Jhené Aiko‘s hit “Stay Ready” and even got the 44-year-old and her brother to join in on the fun. For the fun TikTok, the 11-year-old rocked a black Blink-182 t-shirt that featured a butterfly along with denim pants.

Penelope completed her casual look with a black jacket and what appeared to be pink acrylic nails. Kourt’s mini-me flashed her chic manicure throughout the lip-syncing video as she used her hands to add to her performance. P also tied her brunette tresses up and back into a low ponytail. Meanwhile, Reign looked just as stylish in a pair of black shorts and a black Kaws crewneck sweater. The nine-year-old even glammed up the look with a gold chain necklace.

Although the mother-of-four opted to not sing along to the song, she puckered up for the camera. Kourtney looked elegant in a long trench coat, white sports jersey, and black mini shorts. She tied the ensemble together with leather loafers, white crew socks, and sunglasses. The adorable trio is currently in Australia for Travis Barker‘s tour with his band. That same day, Kourtney also shared a sweet mirror selfie with Penelope during an outing at a restaurant. “My little lady,” she captioned the post.

Soon after the TikTok video landed on social media, many of The Kardashians star’s fans took to the comments to react. “Reign is pure chaos,” one admirer joked, along with a laughing emoji. Meanwhile, others gushed over Penelope. “P is such a vibe,” a separate fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “Penelope is so pretty.” A fourth fan couldn’t help but notice how much Penelope looks like her cousin, North West, 10. “penelope looks like north here,” they swooned.

The kiddos recent singing video comes just three months after Kourtney gave birth to her son with Travis. The married couple welcomed their first child together on November 1, just over one year after they were married in Italy. Their little one is named Rocky Thirteen Barker and is the seventh child in their blended family. Kourtney is also a proud mom to her son, Mason Disick, 14, who she welcomed with her ex, Scott Disick. The 40-year-old is also the father to Penelope and Reign.