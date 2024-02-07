Prince William & Prince Harry Reportedly Have ‘No Plans’ to Reunite Amidst Dad Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly won’t meet up while the Duke of Sussex is in the U.K. to spend time with their dad King Charles amid his cancer battle. Sources close to the situation revealed that they currently don’t have plans to see one another even while Harry is staying across the pond, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The insider revealed that Harry had offered to meet up with his brother during his visit back home, if they had time. They said his return to see Charles during his cancer battle was also an “olive branch” to William. Despite being open to seeing his brother, the source told ET that there’s “nothing scheduled in the diary,” and “there are no plans for Prince William and Harry to meet during his London visit.”

It was revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate on Monday, February 5. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Shortly after the diagnosis, it was reported that Harry had made plans to return to the U.K. to see his father, according to Page Six. He flew back solo without his wife Meghan Markle, 42, and their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. Source also told the outlet that Harry was receiving updates on his father’s health. Neither Harry nor William have released public statements about their father’s health.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis comes amid Harry and William’s reported rift. Months before the diagnosis was revealed, Royals reporter Omid Scobie spoke about how the divide had deepened in an interview to promote his book Endgame. “In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy,” he told People. “There’s no going back.”