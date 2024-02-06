Teresa Giudice Sizzles in Plunging Purple & Green Swimsuit During Miami Getaway

Teresa Giudice, 51, turned up the heat in a sexy purple and green one-piece swimsuit in a quartet of new Instagram photos on February 6! In the pics from Miami, which you can see below, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked the plunging swimsuit suit with a zipper detail while posing for a carousel of steamy barefoot pics. The mom of four accessorized with sexy big hair, a pair of stylish sunnies, and simple earrings, and her makeup glam was perfection. “Out in the 305,” she captioned the pics, alongside a purple heart emoji.

The reality TV star has 2.3 million fans on the platform, and many couldn’t resist commenting on the look. “Hot mama,” wrote a follower, alongside double flame emojis, while another gushed, “killing it!” “BODYYYYYYY,” observed a third fan, with others simply dropping entire rows of flame emojis to express their admiration. RHONJ castmate Jennifer Aydin raved, “Looking good doll!”

Behind the beauty is an intense workout plan — in fact, Teresa has been involved in bodybuilding for years. After placing third in her first bodybuilding competition in 2018, she said she’d “never felt so confident” as she explained why she entered the competition.

“I have to keep my mind busy,” she told Us Weekly at the time. She explained that after starting Yoga, she “was looking for the next thing.” She added that she “also wanted to show my daughters that if you put hard work and time into something, you can achieve anything.”

Teresa further stated that bodybuilding was something she’d always wanted to do. “It was something I’ve always wanted to do — for myself,” she told the outlet. “I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive. I wanted to see my body transform.” And transform it did — with a lot of sustained work.

“I love the way my arms and back look,” she said of her fit physique. “All my clothes are big on me. My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme. It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good.”