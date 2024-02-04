Shania Twain Looks Fabulous in a Metallic Gold Pantsuit & Cowboy Hat at Pre-Grammys Party

Shania Twain, 58, wore a memorable look on the carpet of Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammys party on Saturday. The country singer rocked a metallic gold pantsuit with long sleeves and flared out bottoms and a black cowboy hat. Her long hair was brushed back and she accessorized with matching gold dangling earrings.

The beauty tipped her hat and held up peace signs as she confidently posed for photos at the Los Angeles, CA event. She also mingled with fellow singer Kylie Minogue, who was one of many other stars at the bash. Other attendees included Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, members of Green Day, and many more.

Before she wowed at Clive’s party, Shania honored Jon Bon Jovi at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala on Friday evening. She celebrated the Bon Jovi frontman’s contributions to music and more at the downtown Los Angeles event. Other stars that shined throughout the iconic night included Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Jelly Roll, Melissa Etheridge, Damiano David and Sammy Hagar.

Shania performed a cover of Bon Jovi’s hit “Bed of Roses” at the gala as she wore a black leather outfit, in a video that can be seen here. The other artists that were part of the night also performed Bon Jovi and Jon solo covers to pay tribute to Jon. Some of them included “Blaze of Glory,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Bad Medicine,” “It’s My Life,” and more.

Shania’s latest public appearances come just over a week after she hilariously reacted to a shirtless Jason Kelce meme. The viral post showed the Philadelphia Eagles player, whose the brother of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, without his shirt during his time at a recent Chiefs game and included a reference to the beginning of Shania’s hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” when she says, “Let’s go, girls.” She reshared the meme on Twitter and added three laughing emojis, which caused joy among fans of both football and country music.