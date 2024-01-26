Shania Twain Hilariously Reacts to Shirtless Jason Kelce Meme: ‘Man I Feel Like a Woman’

Travis Kelce, who? His brother, Jason Kelce, has taken over the internet, and now, Shania Twain has weighed in on a viral meme of the Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, shirtless at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The meme includes a reference to Shania’s hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Earlier this week, the 58-year-old powerhouse singer reshared the meme via X (formerly known as Twitter) and tweeted it with three laughing emojis. The photo was of Jason celebrating the Chiefs’ win against the Buffalo Bills. He had ripped off his shirt earlier in the game, and fans everywhere thought his infectious team spirit was hilarious.

Now that Shania has expressed her support for the Kelces, it’s clear that Hollywood and the sports community have embraced the football family due to Travis’ romance with Taylor Swift. In fact, the Chiefs even reshared the video of Jason’s shirtless moment despite him being a member of a rival team.

In an Instagram video posted by the Chiefs, they captioned the clip of Jason, “No. 1 Hype man!!!!”

Following the Bills vs. Chiefs game last week, Travis, 34, was asked by a reporter about his brother’s epic on-camera moment.

“My brother was shirtless?” The football tight end asked after the game ended. “It doesn’t surprise me one bit. Doesn’t surprise me one bit. I love that guy, and every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

Three days later, the sports brothers revisited Jason’s cheers for the Chiefs on their podcast, “New Heights.” Travis introduced the topic by saying, “You celebrated my touchdown by taking off your shirt, screaming, jumping out of the suite, chugging a beer with the fans, then jumping back into the suite. I watched this, and it was pure pandemonium.”

“I’m not going to lie, I gave [my wife] Kylie [Kelce] a heads-up,” Jason said. “The moment we get into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’” He then added that Kylie wasn’t “happy about it to be honest with you” and pointed out that she told him to be “on my best behavior ‘cause we were meeting Taylor.”

However, the “Karma” singer, 34, didn’t seem bothered by Jason’s hilarious behavior because she “liked” a social media post of his big moment.

During the game, Jason made sure to show his respect for Taylor by lifting up a young Swiftie — who was holding up a sign for the pop icon — so that the “Cruel Summer” artist could see her.