Bruce Springsteen Supports Jon Bon Jovi on Stage at Pre-Grammy Event Two Days After Mom’s Death

The iconic singer helped to honor the Bon Jovi frontman's career and charity work at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

February 3, 2024 11:45AM EST
Image Credit: Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen, 74, stepped out to support Jon Bon Jovi, 61, on Friday night, just two days after the death of his mother, Adele Zerilli Springsteen at the age of 98. The legendary singer performed on stage with the Bon Jovi frontman at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the “Bed of Roses” crooner was honored for his successful career and charity work through the award for MusiCares Person of the Year.

Jon introduced Bruce as his “mentor” and “hero” before he walked out on stage with an electric guitar. They both hugged before quickly rocking out to one of Bon Jovi’s most memorable songs, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.” The “Dancing in the Dark” artist wore a brown jacket over a black button-down top and black pants at the event while Jon wore an all black outfit that included a blazer, button-down top, and pants.

Bruce was just one of many celebrities that showed up to the event. Others attendees were Paul McCartneySammy HagarJelly RollShania TwainMelissa EtheridgeRobert Kraft, and Jim Gaffigan. In addition to the epic music, which also included a rendition of “Livin’ On A Prayer,” there were a lot of laughs, especially when Jim dressed up like Jon by wearing a huge head of hair and playfully roasted him.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi
Bruce and Jon on stage at the event. (Getty Images)

Jon’s event comes after Bruce shared a touching tribute to his mom Adele, who passed away on January 31, earlier this week. The talented musician posted a lovely video of her dancing to “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller along with a bittersweet caption. “Adele Springsteen – May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024,” the caption began. “I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen
Bruce and Jon with Paul McCartney at the event. (Getty Images)

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card,” he continued. “It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.” He signed the caption with, “Bruce Springsteen, The Wish.”

