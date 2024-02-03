Bruce Springsteen Supports Jon Bon Jovi on Stage at Pre-Grammy Event Two Days After Mom’s Death

Bruce Springsteen, 74, stepped out to support Jon Bon Jovi, 61, on Friday night, just two days after the death of his mother, Adele Zerilli Springsteen at the age of 98. The legendary singer performed on stage with the Bon Jovi frontman at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the “Bed of Roses” crooner was honored for his successful career and charity work through the award for MusiCares Person of the Year.

Jon introduced Bruce as his “mentor” and “hero” before he walked out on stage with an electric guitar. They both hugged before quickly rocking out to one of Bon Jovi’s most memorable songs, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.” The “Dancing in the Dark” artist wore a brown jacket over a black button-down top and black pants at the event while Jon wore an all black outfit that included a blazer, button-down top, and pants.

Bruce Springsteen joins Bon Jovi for a performance of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” at the MusiCares Person of the Year event pic.twitter.com/CBsvQkTtQW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2024

Bruce was just one of many celebrities that showed up to the event. Others attendees were Paul McCartney, Sammy Hagar, Jelly Roll, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Robert Kraft, and Jim Gaffigan. In addition to the epic music, which also included a rendition of “Livin’ On A Prayer,” there were a lot of laughs, especially when Jim dressed up like Jon by wearing a huge head of hair and playfully roasted him.

Jon’s event comes after Bruce shared a touching tribute to his mom Adele, who passed away on January 31, earlier this week. The talented musician posted a lovely video of her dancing to “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller along with a bittersweet caption. “Adele Springsteen – May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024,” the caption began. “I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card,” he continued. “It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.” He signed the caption with, “Bruce Springsteen, The Wish.”