Billie Eilish Rocks Barbie Varsity Jacket at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Photos

Billie Eilish, 22, made sure to bring her fashion A-game to the Grammy Awards red carpet on February 4! While at the event in Los Angeles on Sunday, the “Bad Guy” songstress rocked a white button-up shirt complete with a black and pink Barbie varsity jacket. She added a pair of black trousers and black boots to tie the ensemble together and styled her black and red tresses straight down.

Before Billie landed on the red carpet, she seemingly teased a potential Grammys outfit via Instagram. She shared a vintage Barbie in a chic ensemble that featured a green and white checkered coat, a green dress complete with a pink turtleneck top, and a pink headscarf. “Poodle Parade 1965,” Billie captioned the post. Many of her fans took to the comments to speculate that the pop sensation was teasing her Grammy Awards look. “she gonna wear this at the grammys just watch,” one fan wrote.

Although the pop sensation didn’t rock the Barbie-inspired look on the red carpet, Billie did sport the stylish ensemble during her performance of “What Was I Made For” from the Barbie movie. She rocked the entire Barbie outfit and accessories including the pink headscarf and black sunglasses. Not only did the song have great success with the public, but Billie even earned a total of five Grammy nominations for the track.

This year, Billie has been nominated for six awards, which includes only one that wasn’t for “What Was I Made For.” Aside from that hit, the brunette beauty was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration on Labrinth‘s “Never Felt So Alone.” Meanwhile, the Barbie song was nominated for five trophies including: Record of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Song of The Year. Just a few hours before the ceremony, Billie and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, took home the Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

The last time that Billie took home a Grammy Award was in 2021 during the 63rd ceremony. That year, her song “Everything I Wanted” took home the award for Record of The Year. She also walked away with an award for her work on “No Time To Die” from the film of the same name. Billie received that accolade in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, which she is nominated for again in 2024. That same year, Billie also performed “Everything I Wanted” and received a round of applause for her talents.

2024 has already proved to be an impressive year for Billie, as she has already won a Golden Globe award for “What Was I Made For.” She took to Instagram on January 8 to share a photo with her brother and gushed over their mutual win. “THANK YOUUU [sic] @goldenglobes for recognizing ‘what was i made for’ as the best original song for motion picture. i feel so so lucky :’),” she swooned in the caption of the post. Next, Billie will likely attend the Oscars on March 10, as the same song has been nominated for a prestigious award.