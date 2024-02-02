Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Pre-Grammys Party With Husband Elliot Grainge

Image Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Billboard via Getty Images

Sofia Richie is bumping along! The pregnant model, 25, showed off her baby bump while posing for pictures at the Warner Music Group pre-2024 Grammy Awards party held at Citizen News in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 1. Sofia, who was joined by her husband, Elliot Grainge, at the event, looked super stylish in a black, off-the-shoulder top with buttons that fit her pregnancy body to perfection. Sofia also had on a pair of black pants and black heels, while she accessorized her look with black and gold earrings. She wore her hair tied back for the night out.

Sofia cradled her baby bump as she took pictures by herself and also with her record executive husband. Elliot, 30, looked handsome in a black blazer jacket with a gray shirt and black pants. Elliot also wore a pair of white shoes and orange see-through glasses. The couple also posed for photos with Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl at the event. Elliot’s father, Lucian Grainge, is the CEO of Universal Music Group.

Sofia revealed that she’s pregnant with her and Elliot’s first child in an interview with British Vogue on January 25. “I found out very, very early,” said Sofia, who is expecting a baby girl. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.” Sofia revealed that she took a pregnancy test the night she was supposed to go to an Ed Sheeran concert with her friends, and the test came up positive.

“He was so excited,” Sofia said about her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy. “We both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective – even with my friends,” she added. Sofia also confirmed that the couple had been trying for a baby since they got married in April 2023.

Sofia and Elliot have known each other since they were kids, with the model’s dad being Lionel Richie and her husband’s dad being the chairman and CEO of the Universal Music Group. The pair revealed that they were dating in 2021, and they got engaged in April 2022. The couple tied the knot a year later with a romantic ceremony in the south of France. Sofia has not revealed her due date yet, but it’s believed that she was five months pregnant when she broke the news to the world, meaning she’ll likely deliver her daughter in late April or May.