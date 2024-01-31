Sofia Richie’s Wedding Day Blush Stick Provides a Natural Flushed Glow

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sofia Richie Grainge has an effortless glow about her that’s hard to pinpoint. Her April 2023 wedding was on everyone’s Pinterest boards — from her breathtaking gown to her light yet flawless makeup. If you’re looking to emulate the same natural and radiant glow every day, we found out the exact blush she used to perfect her wedding glam — which is the Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Blush in shade Picante. With the blush on one side and the brush on the other, this product is easy to bring on the go and an easy way to provide your skin with the perfect pop of color.

Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared all the products she used on Sofia for her big day on TikTok, which included applying this product as a key step. Sofia wanted a simple yet elegant glam and you can achieve the same with the Nudestix Cream Blush. All you have to do is swipe it on your cheek and turn it around to blend with the brush on the opposite side. Pati used the shade Picante on Sofia, but there are plenty of other shades to choose from based on preference and skin tone. Adding blush to your makeup is a total game-changer, instantly delivering a natural-looking flush.

This versatile product not only serves as a blush but can also be applied as eyeshadow or lipstick. For a harmonious and cohesive makeup look, use the same blush shade to your lips, seamlessly tying the entire look together. It provides the perfect amount of pigmentation with an easy-to-blend formula.