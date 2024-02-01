Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Honor Lisa Marie Presley on Her Birthday 1 Year After Her Death

Just over one year after the death of Lisa Marie Presley at the age of 54, her mother and two of her daughters took to social media to remember her on February 1, her birthday. Alongside a snapshot of Lisa Marie posing in front of some city lights, her daughter Riley Keough, 34, wrote, “Happy Birthday mama.” The Daisy Jones & The Six star finished the post with an emoji of hands making a heart shape. In Thursday’s Instagram photo, a young Lisa Marie looked gorgeous and wore a denim jacket.

Via Instagram Stories, daughter Finley Lockwood, 15, shared a photo of her mom with a dramatic 90s hairstyle. “Happy birthday mama,” Finley wrote over the photo. “I’m so lucky your [sic] my mom. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you. I miss you and love you so much.” Finley, who has a twin named Harper, finished the Story with heart and dove emojis. Lisa Marie was also mom to son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Finally, Lisa Marie’s mom, Priscilla Presley, 78, shared a throwback mother-daughter portrait in black and white. In it, a teenaged Lisa Marie rested her chin on her glamorous mama’s shoulder. “I miss you ‘Yisa,'” Priscilla captioned the photo. You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul.” She finished the post by signing “Mom,” and added a black heart emoji.

Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac arrest–just a couple of weeks before her 55th birthday. Fans and friends of Elvis Presley‘s late only child took to the comments threads of Riley and Priscilla’s posts to react to the sweet tributes.

Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone contributed a couple of stars and a white heart to Riley’s post. A fan wrote, “She’s eating cake with her papa!!!” while another remarked, “I thought that was you at first glance, so, so beautiful.” Director Sofia Coppola added a red heart emoji to Priscilla’s post, and another follower wrote, “Her daddy’s twin.”