‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Addresses Her Weight Loss Amid Ozempic Rumors

Scheana Shay blamed Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal for her recent weight loss during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere. Scheana, 38, told co-star Lala Kent that she’s not on Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes drug that makes people lose weight, and that the real reason for the change to her body is because of Tom, 40, and Rachel Leviss‘ affair.

“You know how many people have asked me if I’m on Ozempic lately?” Scheana said during the episode. “No, it’s called Scandoval.”

Scheana has been open about how the bombshell scandal that ended Tom and Ariana Madix‘s 9-year relationship affected her. Scheana was with Rachel, 29, and shoved her when she learned of the affair in March 2023. In turn, Rachel filed a restraining order against Scheana, putting an end to their friendship. Scheana also had a falling out with Tom because he cheated on Ariana, 38.

In August, Scheana explained on her Scheananigans podcast that she lost weight because of the drama over the scandal. “Ever since I had [my 2-year-old daughter Summer], I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn’t want to get fixated on the number,” she said. “And then the last two months of my life have just been insane, there’s been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits recently. So I lost more weight.”

The other day I pulled the scale out of the closet because I don’t keep it t on display anymore because I don’t ever want to get back into that place,” the Bravo star continued. “I stepped on it and I was like, ‘It is time to up the food and up the weights. I don’t want to be in the 1-0s.’ I don’t think that is a healthy weight for me. It shows what stress and anxiety does for your body.”

Scheana also denied being on Ozempic on her podcast and explained that she has no plans to ever take the drug. “I wouldn’t do it. It is not for me,” she said. “I have other friends who — I don’t want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby I will just get on Ozempic.’ And I am like, ‘I don’t think that is what it’s there for?’ “