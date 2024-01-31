 Scheana Shay Denies Weight Loss Is From Ozempic On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ – Hollywood Life

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Addresses Her Weight Loss Amid Ozempic Rumors

Scheana Shay revealed the real reason that she's lost weight during the first episode of 'Vanderpump Rules' season 11.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 31, 2024 1:55PM EST
Scheana Shay
View gallery
Scheana Shay 'Fantasy Island' film premiere, Arrivals, AMC Century Center 15, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2020
Scheana Shay goes to the gym amid allegations she punched Raquel Leviss. The Vanderpump Rules star spent about 45 minutes in F45 with her husband in Marina Del Rey. She called Raquel Leviss a liar, indicating she did not punch her after her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed.Pictured: Scheana ShayRef: SPL5528934 090323 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Vanderpump Rules cast dine at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pictured: Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Vanderpump Rules Cast BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: GIO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FXX/Shutterstock

Scheana Shay blamed Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal for her recent weight loss during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere. Scheana, 38, told co-star Lala Kent that she’s not on Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes drug that makes people lose weight, and that the real reason for the change to her body is because of Tom, 40, and Rachel Leviss‘ affair.

“You know how many people have asked me if I’m on Ozempic lately?” Scheana said during the episode. “No, it’s called Scandoval.”

Scheana has been open about how the bombshell scandal that ended Tom and Ariana Madixs 9-year relationship affected her. Scheana was with Rachel, 29, and shoved her when she learned of the affair in March 2023. In turn, Rachel filed a restraining order against Scheana, putting an end to their friendship. Scheana also had a falling out with Tom because he cheated on Ariana, 38.

Scheana Shay
Scheana Shay at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 11 premiere on January 17 (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

In August, Scheana explained on her Scheananigans podcast that she lost weight because of the drama over the scandal. “Ever since I had [my 2-year-old daughter Summer], I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn’t want to get fixated on the number,” she said. “And then the last two months of my life have just been insane, there’s been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits recently. So I lost more weight.”

The other day I pulled the scale out of the closet because I don’t keep it t on display anymore because I don’t ever want to get back into that place,” the Bravo star continued. “I stepped on it and I was like, ‘It is time to up the food and up the weights. I don’t want to be in the 1-0s.’ I don’t think that is a healthy weight for me. It shows what stress and anxiety does for your body.”

Scheana also denied being on Ozempic on her podcast and explained that she has no plans to ever take the drug. “I wouldn’t do it. It is not for me,” she said. “I have other friends who — I don’t want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby I will just get on Ozempic.’ And I am like, ‘I don’t think that is what it’s there for?’ “

ad