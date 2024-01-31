Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Says Co-Parenting With Ex Randall Emmett Is a ‘Nightmare’

Lala Kent confirmed that she’s still battling ex Randall Emmett over the custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Ocean. The Bravo star, 33, appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere on January 30 and revealed that her co-parenting situation with Randall, 52, is not going well. “It’s just a nightmare,” Lala told Andy Cohen.

Lala also revealed that she has “nothing settled” yet in the ongoing custody battle. “He’s trying to come for me,” she said about Randall. The former couple called it quits in Oct. 2021 after getting engaged in 2018. Their daughter was born in March 2021.

Lala Kent shares an update on co-parenting with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. #WWHL #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/VibImchFe4 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 31, 2024

Lala opened up more about her custody battle with Randall during the season 11 premiere of VPR.

“My ultimate goal with custody is just looking out for the well-being of Ocean,” she said in a confessional during the episode. “His biggest thing is, ‘I don’t want to give her full legal because that would mean she could put Ocean on Vanderpump Rules, but I’ll give her final say on education and health. “I’m like, ‘Well, that’s all I f***ing want! I don’t give a s**t about putting her on Vanderpump Rules.’ ”

After Lala and Randall’s engagement ended in 2021, the movie director was hit with numerous abuse and fraud allegations. In a bombshell exposé published by the LA Times in June 2022, Randall was accused of offering actresses work in exchange for sex, among other troubling claims. Randall has denied the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

During an interview on The View in June 2023, Lala admitted that she was “blindsided” by the allegations against her ex. “Anything that he’s done, I am separate from that. We parallel parent,” she explained. “Although we share a child, I’m not going to answer for his mistakes. I was completely blindsided,” Had I known who he was, number one, I wouldn’t have given him the time of day. Number two, I wouldn’t have had a baby with him.”

Speaking of baby number two, Lala recently told Cosmopolitan that she’s working to give Ocean a younger sibling via IUI. “I will not gamble on me having my child,” she said. “I just don’t think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world.”